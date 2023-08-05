Savannah Marshall mandatory Shadasia Green wants 'one of the biggest fights in the world' in Newcastle

Shadasia Green is the mandatory challenger for the WBC title that Savannah Marshall holds and determined to enforce her right to fight the undisputed champion.

But New Jersey's Green, promoted by Youtube's influential Jake Paul, is looking to come to Newcastle to stage "one of the biggest women's boxing fights in the world".

After beating Franchon Crews-Dezurn in July, North East star Marshall now holds the WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF super-middleweight titles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Claressa Shields appeared at Savannah Marshall's post-fight press conference to let her know she's ready to fight her again.

To retain the WBC belt Marshall must now box Green. Mauricio Sulaiman, the WBC president, confirmed to Sky Sports: "Such fight has been ordered and it is the fight that must happen next."

Green has a 12-0 professional record. To underscore how dangerous she is, 11 of those wins have come by knockout.

"Two minute [rounds] is fine for me," she says. "I get the job done."

Her target is Marshall. "I feel like that's going to be one of the biggest women's boxing fights in the world just because of what we both bring to the table as far as power, skill and technique and it being a super-middleweight undisputed world championship. Also I would be delighted to come to the UK," she told Sky Sports.

"The UK is a great base for women's boxing. They highlight, they love women's boxing and it would only be befitting if I came over to her hometown where she sells a lot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion Savannah Marshall reflected on her win over Franchon Crews-Dezurn and her chances of fighting Claressa Shields again.

"I know the fans won't like me as much but after I'm victorious and I take the belts and I'm respected, they will love me. And I will love that."

Green fights this weekend in Dallas against Olivia Curry on the undercard of Jake Paul, her promoter's bout with Nate Diaz.

"I can't talk about Savannah Marshall too much without leaving focus off Olivia Curry. She's all I've been thinking about lately but Savannah Marshall is definitely in my near future. I have to take care of business of Saturday night in dominant fashion," she said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Savannah Marshall thanked her supporters after becoming undisputed world super-middleweight champion and said she hopes to fight Claressa Shields again.

Green has every intention of doing just that.

"If you're not phenomenal, you're forgotten. That's my slogan. You got to make it happen," she said. "Underrated, that's probably a perfect word for it but I'm not focused on being underrated.

"I think, if I'm consistently getting in the ring and being able to showcase my talent and my skills, that one day I'll get the proper respect of the type of talent I possess.

"I just want to go in there and prove to everybody in the boxing world, because the fans make the fights, and to whoever's casting judgement, I want to prove that I'm a force to be reckoned with."