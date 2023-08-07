Anthony Joshua's replacement opponent? Gerald Washington would step in for Dillian Whyte to box AJ on Saturday

Gerald Washington is willing to step in to replace Dillian Whyte and fight Anthony Joshua this Saturday, his trainer has told Sky Sports.

Malik Scott trains Washington as well as star American heavyweight Deontay Wilder. If Washington doesn't get called up as a replacement opponent this Saturday, Scott says he hopes to see Joshua from Wilder's corner in a prospective contest early next year.

Joshua's scheduled fight at the O2 Arena this weekend had to be cancelled after a random anti-doping test on original opponent Whyte returned "adverse analytical findings".

Image: Anthony Joshua has been left without an opponent for his scheduled bout this weekend after the results of a Dillian Whyte drug test

Washington is due to box on the O2 bill's undercard against London heavyweight Derek Chisora, but the American told Sky Sports that he would "definitely" take on Joshua, if the main event fight was offered.

His trainer Malik Scott said "of course" Washington would accept the fight at short notice.

"This is an opportunity we would love to take full advantage of," he told Sky Sports.

"Myself and Gerald have been working for a year straight together, traveling to different camps, polishing up his style, teaching him different dynamics, sparring with the likes of Deontay [Wilder], [Oleksandr] Usyk, so many young undefeated heavyweights and Gerald did more than hold his own at these levels."

Image: Anthony Joshua has been linked to a potential fight with Deontay Wilder in January, which Scott expects to happen

Scott continued: "Also Gerald has sparred AJ before and gave him some solid work. We were coming to defeat Chisora but we would be more than happy to get bumped up to the main event and give Joshua the straightening.

Former WBC champion Wilder has been linked to a high-profile bout with Joshua after this next contest.

"If we don't get the main event spot [with Washington]," Scott added, "then I'm looking forward to seeing AJ against Wilder in January."