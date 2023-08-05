Anthony Joshua fight with Dillian Whyte cancelled after anti-doping test of Whyte returns 'adverse' findings

Dillian Whyte's fight against Anthony Joshua has been cancelled, after a random anti-doping test on Whyte returned "adverse analytical findings".

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association said it had informed the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that a "random anti-doping protocol" undertaken by Whyte had returned the adverse findings.

Matchroom said in a statement: "In light of this news, the fight has been cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted." Sky Sports News have contacted Whyte's team for comment.

The fight had been due to take place at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, August 12. Former world champion Joshua has a long-running rivalry with Whyte, who defeated him in the amateur ranks, before Joshua went on to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

As professionals, they boxed in a wild 2015 British heavyweight title bout, which Joshua won by seventh-round stoppage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua admitted his dream scenario would be to fight Dillian Whyte, followed by Deontay Wilder, then finally Tyson Fury and believes he can beat all three

Joshua exclusively revealed to Sky Sports in July that his dream scenario would be to fight Whyte, Deontay Wilder and then Tyson Fury in the heavyweight division.

"Yeah, it would be [dream scenario Whyte, Wilder, and then Fury]. But dreams are fake. This is reality," Joshua said.

When asked if he believed he had it in him to beat all three men, Joshua replied: "Yes."

The winner of Joshua and Whyte's now cancelled fight had been linked with a potential clash with Deontay Wilder, eyed to take place in the Middle East later this year.