Savannah Marshall pursues Claressa Shields rivalry into MMA as undisputed champion signs deal with PFL

Savannah Marshall will pursue her rivalry with Claressa Shields, whether that is a boxing rematch or taking her on in a different sport.

Marshall has joined Shields in MMA, signing a multi-year deal with Professional Fighters League that will run in tandem with her boxing career.

"I couldn't have missed the opportunity and the PFL is one of the most innovative sports organisations in the world and to be fighting alongside Kayla Harrison, Amanda Serrano, you've also got Jake Paul. It's an incredible opportunity and I'm thrilled that the PFL wanted me to be a part of it," Marshall told Sky Sports.

Her great rivalry with Claressa Shields, which saw the American beat Marshall in a high-profile undisputed middleweight championship fight last year, will continue whether that is in MMA or boxing.

"That's the plan," Marshall said. "I'm not stupid and I can see why they were interested in me, from the response that me and Claressa got in the ring. So that's definitely on the cards.

"It doesn't look like a rematch in the ring is coming off, so I've had to chase her into another sport."

Shields has already had two PFL bouts and recently re-signed with the organisation.

Marshall will have to embrace the challenge of adding a new sport to her repertoire.

"I've boxed for 20-plus years, after doing the same combinations, the same routine. I'm excited to learn something different. I'm excited to start kicking, I'm excited to start grappling, wrestling, that sort of thing. I'm basically starting from scratch," she said.

"It's changing it up. I did the same thing for a long, long time. I might take to it, or it could be a total disaster! So we'll have to see."

Marshall became the undisputed super-middleweight champion when she defeated Franchon Crews-Dezurn last month, winning the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF 168lb titles, all four of the major belts.

She has no intention of giving up her boxing championships. That is why she will not be boxing Shields next. Shadasia Green is the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt and Marshall must fight her to retain that title.

"It feels amazing just to have all the belts. They're all beautiful, especially the WBC, that's a gorgeous belt," Marshall said.

"[Green] has got the backing of Jake Paul [as her promoter]. She's American, she's a puncher, she's a big, big hitter so built up properly it would be a massive fight.

"You've seen with Claressa, Sky and Boxxer built it up properly and it was just a massive showdown."

Taking on Shields once again will remain high on her agenda.

"I'm always going to be chasing that fight," Marshall said. "The reason I want the rematch is revenge for that loss but also there's not many fighters out there for me and these higher weights.

"She's probably looking at me thinking 'I boxed her once, I beat her why would I want to fight her again?'

"I've had a bit of a hand injury from my last fight so that puts me out for a couple of months anyway. Everything's still up in the air with mandatories and things like that so I'm not 100 per cent sure [when she will box next]."

2023 has already seen her progress from that first professional loss by moving up in weight and dethroning Crews-Dezurn to become the undisputed champion.

"It feels great, especially coming off a loss," Marshall said. "It was a really, really hard time for me to bounce back from that.

"She's a great champion, a very, very skilled woman I think she can turn her hand to anything.

"When you've got someone flying at you constantly, you're not bothered about trying to look good on the jab. You just want that win.

"I can say that I'm in the club. I'm in the undisputed club," she added. "I'm proud to be in it."