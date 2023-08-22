Fran Hennessy turns professional with BOXXER and Sky Sports: 'I’m ready to shake up boxing'

Fran Hennessy has signed with BOXXER and Sky Sports and will make her professional debut on September 30 at York Hall.

Hennessy was a gifted amateur boxer and is steeped in the sport - her father is promoter Mick Hennessy, who will be manager, and her brother Michael is a professional fighter too.

Still only 18 years old, she will box at bantamweight and be trained by former British and Commonwealth champion Bradley Skeete.

Image: Hennessy first pro fight will be on September 30

"I'm more than ready, I'm ready to shake up boxing," Hennessy told Sky Sports. "My style is very unique. I like to move and groove. I'm a bit of a show-woman. You're going to see some excitement for sure.

"My style is very flair. Hands down. I love to move my feet. I don't only do that. If I need to bite down on my gumshield and have a fight, I can. I can do either but I prefer to look a bit slick.

"I was a two-time national champion, I went out to the Golden Girl tournament [in Sweden] and I won the Best Boxer out of 360 girls. I also won the Women's Winter Box Cup."

She's been immersed in boxing from a young age, she remembers sparring her brother when she was just four years old. As well as being inspired by legends from boxing history, Savannah Marshall, the undisputed super-middleweight champion, has also been a significant influence on her.

Image: A gifted amateur, Hennessy wants to follow in the footsteps of Savannah Marshall in the pros

"Since I was younger I loved Prince Naseem Hamed and Sugar Ray Leonard. I loved that excitement and showmanship," Hennessy said.

"I saw the way my dad and Peter Fury were looking after Savannah and I thought this is something I can do and go to the top at and it really inspired me, seeing Savannah.

"I always have looked up to her. Savannah's such a massive role model as well because not only can she fight in the ring, she's a great person. She's very down to earth," she continued.

"Women's boxing has got massive recently. I was at the Savannah Marshall-Claressa Shields fight and obviously, as a young girl who loves boxing standing in that arena, it was amazing. I never thought I'd see the day when an arena would be packed out like that with two women fighting.

"It's so exciting for all us young girls who are coming on up."

On the same BOXXER: Breakthrough bill on September 30 at York Hall, Caroline Dubois will fight Mexican veteran Magali Rodriguez, Viddal Riley meets Nathan Quarless for the English title and Callum Simpson boxes Germaine Brown.