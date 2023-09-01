Frazer Clarke on David Allen: I've got to think he's dangerous, but I believe I'm levels above

Heavyweights Frazer Clarke and David Allen will square off at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday night.

They fight on the undercard of the Liam Smith versus Chris Eubank Jr rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Clarke, a Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, has been making waves in the professional boxing world with an unblemished record of 7-0, including five knockouts.

Image: Clarke warns that being "a good guy" doesn't win you fights

The 32-year-old is determined to continue his ascent through the heavyweight ranks.

"I've got to think he's dangerous, in my head, that's just the way I'm put together. That keeps me sharp. But I believe I'm levels above. I've heard him say he doesn't think I'm world class, well I'm working on it," Clarke told Sky Sports.

"Considering where I want to go, [Allen is] a good opponent in terms of should give me rounds again. I actually want that. I want to get used to that feeling."

On the other side of the ring stands Allen, a fighter who briefly retired from boxing in late 2020. He has since recorded three stoppage victories, after returning to the sport in August of 2021 and is adamant he wants to compete with the top heavyweights.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frazer Clarke is feeling good ahead of his fight against David Allen and says he has a good habit of winning boxing matches

Despite his own confidence, Clarke acknowledges Allen's toughness and expects him to bring his A-game. Speaking about his opponent, Clarke said: "People want knock overs. I don't want a knock over, I want competitive fights.

"I'm better than him, I don't believe it's competitive. But I do believe he'll show up and I do believe he'll give everything."

Clarke also addressed the sentiment among some fans that Allen could emerge victorious, saying: "That's not a boxing perception. Everyone loves Dave. I love him. Personality, character, he's a good guy, I like him. But that doesn't win you a fight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Heavyweight boxer David Allen has declared himself as 'the favourite' in his heavyweight clash with Frazer Clarke on September 2.

Clarke though does have a knack for getting drawn into a scrap. That willingness to engage has made him a fan favourite, both in the amateur and now in the professional ranks. He admitted: "I'm always going to take shots. I haven't got the best defence in the world, I'm working on it. I don't want to take shots, but I think that's half the thing why people like to see me.

"It's heart in your mouth sometimes, even the amateurs I'd be winning a fight clearly [and in] the last 40 seconds, 30 seconds, typical Frazer, holding his feet and having a swing up with someone. I don't know why I do it.

"I am an improving fighter as a pro. But I've not lost a round yet."

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr II is live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday. Book it now