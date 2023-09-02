Chris Eubank Jr stops Liam Smith in 10th round after dominant performance in Manchester

Chris Eubank Jr floors Liam Smith twice before sealing stoppage in 10th round of rematch at Manchester Arena
Saturday 2 September 2023 23:49, UK
Chris Eubank Jr stopped Liam Smith in the 10th round to cap a dominant performance and enact revenge in the pair's high-stakes rematch in Manchester on Saturday night.
Eubank Jr had floored Smith with a fierce uppercut in the fourth round before finishing Smith in the 10th amid a remarkable transformation from January's fourth-round stoppage defeat.
More to follow...