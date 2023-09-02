 Skip to content
Breaking

Chris Eubank Jr stops Liam Smith in 10th round after dominant performance in Manchester

Chris Eubank Jr floors Liam Smith twice before sealing stoppage in 10th round of rematch at Manchester Arena

John Dennen

Sports journalist

Saturday 2 September 2023 23:49, UK

Chris Eubank Jr, Liam Smith
Image: Chris Eubank Jr gained revenge for his first fight defeat to Liam Smith

Chris Eubank Jr stopped Liam Smith in the 10th round to cap a dominant performance and enact revenge in the pair's high-stakes rematch in Manchester on Saturday night.

Eubank Jr had floored Smith with a fierce uppercut in the fourth round before finishing Smith in the 10th amid a remarkable transformation from January's fourth-round stoppage defeat.

More to follow...

Also See:

Trending

Breaking

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch US Open, Premier League and more this week