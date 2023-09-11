Isaac Chamberlain will target a Chris Billam-Smith rematch if he beats Mikael Lawal at The O2 on October 21

Isaac Chamberlain admits he might need to win a cruiserweight world title to lure Chris Billam-Smith into a "massive" rematch.

The Brixton fighter challenges Lawal for the British belt on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi's big domestic showdown with Dan Azeez at The O2 on October 21, live on Sky Sports.

Chamberlain is fully focused on Lawal for now but his long-term ambition is a second fight against Billam-Smith, the WBO cruiserweight champion, even if he needs to win his own world title to secure that.

In July of last year, Chamberlain lost an exciting 12-rounder to Billam-Smith on points, but took confidence from watching the Bournemouth man floor Lawrence Okolie three times while winning the WBO belt with a unanimous decision in May.

"It was an amazing performance from Chris and now I think a lot of people want to see me and Chris fight again," Chamberlain told Sky Sports.

"You seen the way shots that were putting Lawrence down were bouncing off me.

"That fight will be on the horizon soon.

"Hopefully I can win a world title and then make a massive unification fight [against Chris Billam-Smith]."

Chamberlain and Lawal were initially set to face off in May on the undercard of Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith, but the champion was forced to withdraw due to a medical issue.

"It was frustrating but I'm the type of person that deals with things as they come," he said.

"I think it's not what happens but how you react to it.

"All I can do is remain the professional I am, keep training and know the opportunity will come.

"I think it's even better now. I'm getting paid more money. It's going to be on a bigger show and it's in London as well."

Chamberlain has a tough assignment against Lawal, who is undefeated in 17 professional bouts with 11 stoppage wins, but the 29-year-old expects to prove his class with an emphatic victory.

"I'm focused on Lawal - he's a very dangerous fighter with power in both hands," admitted Chamberlain.

"He is no walkover - I have to take this very seriously, I have to be on point, sharp and take my time, waiting for the right opportunities.

"I'm going to knock him out.

"You're British champion, you're going to have to start fighting top opposition - unfortunately that starts with me."

