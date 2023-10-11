Keyshawn Davis "has the elements" to become the next Floyd Mayweather, says Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.

The unbeaten American lightweight, known as 'the businessman', faces Nahir Albright this weekend, live on Sky Sports, and DuBoef is predicting "big strides" from his fighter.

"I think Keyshawn is obviously special", DuBoef told Sky Sports.

"He's a wonderful athlete, he's great to talk to, a great interview and he has that little sparkle in his eye when he's sitting across from you - but he can fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Davis floored Francesco Patera in round eight of a dominant win

"I think he has all those elements, and in the next 12 months, we're going to see some big strides from him, and I think he is in a division which is quite robust with names and talent."

Albright, who has 16 wins and just two defeats, should provide a sterner test for Davis, but DuBoef believes his fighter has the potential to emulate some of the biggest names in boxing.

"He was somebody that we've been watching for a while, and I think he was mature as an amateur and he transitioned really nicely into the pros," said DuBoef.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Keyshawn Davis has revealed how he trains with elite champion Terence Crawford

"When I look at guys like that, I think Miguel Cotto was a natural - he came right out of the amateurs and has a physical presence and could be in the ring with anybody, he didn't need the time to develop physically because he was already physically mature.

"Floyd [Mayweather] had a lot of those natures - he had a great maturity and IQ.

"Then obviously, there's [Vasiliy] Lomachenko, who is a freak of nature.

"So, I'm not going to say he's Floyd or Cotto yet, but I think he has the elements."

Image: Keyshawn Davis has won all nine of his professional fights, with six knockout victories

The 46-year-old Mayweather retired from professional boxing with the iconic record of 50 - 0, and is considered my many - including himself - as the greatest boxer of all time.

Whether Davis can reach such levels remains to be seen, but Sunday morning's fight will see one of the biggest talents in the lightweight division put to the test.

The main event sees the fearsome Janibek Alimkhanuly look to extend his unbeaten run of 14 victories in a unification fight against IBF champion Vincenzo Gualtieri.

Watch Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright on the undercard of Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri this Sunday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 2am.