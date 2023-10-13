Keyshawn Davis: Meet the boxer Floyd Mayweather says 'has everything' as he takes on Nahir Albright

For many boxers, being compared to Floyd Mayweather would be daunting. Not for Keyshawn Davis.

The direct comparison was made by Top Rank President, Todd du Boef, as Davis prepares to continue his ascent towards a world title this weekend.

The American takes on compatriot Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) live on Sky Sports Arena this Sunday morning from 2am. He is more than prepared to live up to the hype.

"Todd has been around Floyd his whole career, and he sees greatness in me. I'm going to live up to it; that is what is going to happen," Davis said.

When asked if it might be undue pressure on his shoulders, he said: "When I was on the Olympic team, the team hopeful, the Olympic captain, that was pressure. It's not going to change anything for me, no added pressure. I'm built for it."

Recent months have seen the Virginian get the opportunity to train with 'The Best Ever', and the amiable 2020 Olympic silver medallist has been grateful for the experience.

He said: "Floyd is always in the gym helping people out. I was in there with my brother Kelvin Davis, and he was helping both of us. You can learn a lot just by being around him. I was blessed.

Mayweather has been extremely open regarding his opinion of Davis's credentials, and he has been no different behind closed doors.

"He told me, Keyshawn, you have everything. You have the skill, you have the ability, you have everything. He said the only people who could beat him were the ones more conditioned, so make sure you are always on top of your conditioning."

Keyshawn Davis secured a stoppage win over Omar Tienda last year and said he learned a lot training alongside pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford

Regarding Saturday's fight, it is safe to say that the unbeaten American is not unduly concerned.

"This opponent is a step towards a world title. He is a lower level. He gives me more rounds. He is not better than the other guys I have faced previously. It's to keep me active."

With undisputed champion Devin Haney moving up in weight, the title picture is now cleared for Davis and his great Shakur Stevenson to dominate the lightweight division.

"For sure the plan is belts. Shakur is already fighting for the WBC belts, and there is no telling what the WBO and the other belts are going to do. I am definitely one of the contenders."

Keyshawn Davis showed why he's one of the hottest prospects in world boxing against Esteban Sanchez

That being said, the man aptly named 'The Businessman' does not have belts at the top of his priority list.

"I'm not up for paying for belts. I don't need a trophy; I need a cheque. I don't care if you think I am the best world champion or the best-undisputed champion. I'm gonna go about my business."

With other leading fighters around the weight including Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, and Teofimo Lopez, a golden age of American boxing could be upon us, and it is a scenario that Davis would relish.

"We are all young; we aren't all in our 30s and our paths will cross eventually. A big fight has to be made. We will all meet at one moment in time."

Image: 23-year-old Keyshawn Davis is known as 'the businessman'

When asked whether future business could also include an outing in the UK, his excitement at the prospect was clear.

"Ever since I saw Vasyl Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell in the O2 arena, that was crazy. Ever since I experienced it was 'I gotta do that!'. UK People really love the sport, I love sport and I would come to the UK anytime to fight."

Adam Azim currently has an identical record to Davis and is fighting at just a weight above. When asked about the prospect of fighting one of Britain's rising stars, he reacts in typical brash fashion.

"What's his name? He got a good following in the UK?"

Once that was confirmed, a sparkle appeared in Davis's eye.

"Set the fight up; let's make it happen. Tell Adam I'm with that."

