Anthony Joshua returns against Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder faces Joseph Parker on same bill in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua will return against Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder faces Joseph Parker as the heavyweight rivals appear on the same bill in Saudi Arabia on December 23.

Joshua and Wilder could be one win away from finally sharing the ring, with the former world champions expected to fight in 2024, if they both emerge victorious from their bouts at the end of the year in Riyadh.

Two British fighters have been handed surprise world title fights on the undercard as Lyndon Arthur challenges Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light-heavyweight belt, while Ellis Zorro targets the IBF cruiserweight title which is held by Jai Opetaia.

A crop of heavyweight contenders are also in action, with Daniel Dubois taking on Jarrell Miller in his first fight since a controversial loss to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in August.

Croatia's Filip Hrgovic, who is the IBF mandatory challenger for Usyk, faces Australian Mark De Mori, while the highly-ranked duo of Arslanbek Makhmudov and Frank Sanchez also feature on that show.

Joshua has rebuilt with points wins over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius after back-to-back defeats to Usyk.

But the two-time world king is risking his future plans against Wallin, who like Usyk fights out of the southpaw stance, and proved his toughness in a bloody points loss to Tyson Fury, which remains the only blemish on his record.

Wilder has been absent from the ring for over a year since a first-round knockout win over Robert Helenius and is taking on a tough opponent in Parker, who has rebuilt with three wins after a stoppage loss to Joe Joyce.

