Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk confirm undisputed heavyweight world title fight in Saudi Arabia on February 17

Tyson Fury's undisputed world heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk has been confirmed on February 17; Fury puts his WBC title at stake against Usyk, who is the WBA, IBF and WBO champion, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Thursday 16 November 2023 18:04, UK
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the undisputed heavyweight world championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 17.
Usyk holds the unified WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles. Most recently he came through the spirited challenge of Daniel Dubois.
Fury is the WBC champion. He was expected to fight Usyk to unify all the belts on December 23.
But Fury had a harder than expected 10-rounder with Francis Ngannou, a former UFC champion who was boxing professionally for the first time.
He was still committed to the Usyk fight and now they have settled on a date for early in the new year, with every major heavyweight belt at stake along with the status of undisputed champion.
Usyk unified three titles with a unanimous decision win over Anthony Joshua in September 2021, then followed up with a split decision victory over Joshua in August 2022.
Fury ripped the WBC belt from Deontay Wilder in 2020 with a knockout win and repeated this result in the 2021 rematch before defending his title with stoppage wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora last year.