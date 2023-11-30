Karriss Artingstall to box on Natasha Jonas-Mikaela Mayer undercard, live on Sky Sports, as she pushes for title shot

Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall will fight on the Natasha Jonas-Mikaela Mayer undercard on January 20, live on Sky Sports, as she looks to propel herself into world title contention.

Artingstall (5-0) will box Lila dos Santos Furtado (9-1) and heads into that contest off the back of a second-round knockout of Vanessa Bradford at London's York Hall in October.

The Brit, who scooped a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 2020 Tokyo Games, was the first fighter to stop former WBA world super featherweight title challenger Bradford.

Image: Artingstall defeated Vanessa Bradford in two rounds in her previous fight in October

Artingstall won her first four fights as a pro on points, starting her career in the paid ranks with a victory over Vaida Masiokaite in June 2022.

The 29-year-old said of her destructive win against Bradford: "Of course, I was happy with my performance. I did something no one else managed to do.

"I always come to hurt my opponents, to get the win is the most important thing, but to hurt my opponent and to make them quit, there's no better feeling.

Image: Artingstall: 'Next year, I'd like to cement my place at the top of the division and challenge for those world titles'

"I think I've had a good start to my journey as a professional fighter. I mean, it could be better as I'd like a belt to my name which is definitely the focus for 2024.

"Next year, I'd like to cement my place at the top of the division and challenge for those world titles."

Jonas vs Mayer will headline the January 20 bill at the M&S Bank Arena as the Brit, a two-weight world champion, defends her IBF welterweight title against former unified super featherweight world champion Mayer.

