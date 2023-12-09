Richard Torrez would love to fight Joe Joyce | 'There's animosity,' says rival Olympic silver medallist

Richard Torrez would relish a professional showdown with Britain's Joe Joyce.

America's Torrez is an Olympic super-heavyweight silver medallist just like Joyce, and holds a grudge after a past sparring session in an international training camp.

"I was 17 and there's some animosity, at least on my end from that sparring session. I don't want to get into it too much but I definitely would love that boxing match to be able to happen one day if not next year," he told Sky Sports.

Image: Richard Torrez fights Curtis Harper, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning

"Some people hear the bell and some people don't. I can't speak for the guy and who he is as a person. I just know from my experience of what happened with me, I do harbour a little bit of just wanting to be able to fight him in the pros.

"If I could have one fight, I would like to fight him."

Torrez would come to the UK for that contest.

"I'd still love to have that fight with Joe Joyce. That's one guy that I really would like to have a boxing match against," Torrez insisted.

"That being said, I'll box anybody. I don't really call people out because I don't have beef with too many people. The way I am is, if you want to fight me, I'm here. I'm ready and I'm able. Just let me know and I'll get in that ring."

Joyce was controversially denied the super-heavyweight gold medal at Rio 2016. Torrez won his silver medal at the following Games in Tokyo.

The American turned professional with Top Rank and has been busy, winning all seven of his pro bouts so far inside the distance.

"I'm staying active, I'm staying in shape and I'm staying ready," he said. "Going back-to-back like this, I feel like there's no ringrust so I'm really excited just to pick up where we left off."

His next fight will be against Curtis Harper on the undercard Robeisy Ramirez's WBO featherweight title fight with Rafael Espinoza, live on Sky Sports from 1 am on Sunday morning.

"I think that it's a good opponent. I think it's very much a step up. He is a veteran of the game, he's fought a lot of the top competition," Torrez said of Harper.

"Don't know if he's beaten a lot of the top competition but he's been there and he knows what he's doing. He knows how to survive, he knows how to punch when he wants to punch and I definitely believe that this gentleman believes he can beat me so I'm excited to go in there with an opponent, that's willing and able, just to prove what I can do."

Despite Harper's confidence, Torrez warned: "I don't think people underestimate me. I think they give me realistic expectations. I just exceed them.

"He doesn't know what I have to offer. I'm really excited and willing to show him what that is."

'A moment that all boxers hope for'

Robeisy Ramirez is the main event on the bill in Pembroke Pines, Florida, broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ramirez, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, is defending his WBO featherweight championship against Rafael Espinoza.

Espinoza is an unbeaten Mexican with a 21-0 (17) record and is a six foot 1 inch tall featherweight.

Image: Espinoza towers over Ramirez after they weigh in for WBO featherweight title fight

"I always try to use my height advantage. My body has been blessed with this height, and I don't even struggle to make weight. Obviously, I use it to my advantage, but like all Mexicans, I like coming forward, too," Espinoza told Ramirez.

"This is a moment that all boxers hope for. I have been wanting this opportunity ever since I first put on a pair of gloves. Now I'm here. This means everything to me."

Defeat would be disastrous for Ramirez. It would scupper his plans for world title unifications and a potential super-fight with Naoya Inoue.

Inoue is fighting Marlon Tapales, live on Sky Sports on December 26, to become the undisputed at super-bantam, the weight class below.

"Of course, that would be a great fight and a great challenge both for him and for me as well. Everybody knows Inoue's history and that would make a great fight should he eventually move up to 126lbs," Ramirez previously told Sky Sports.

"I'm ready to fight the best and if he's successful and that's on the table, then definitely."

