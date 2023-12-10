Devin Haney becomes two-weight world champion after unanimous decision against Regis Prograis

Devin Haney remained undefeated as he beat Regis Prograis by unanimous decision to become two-weight world champion in San Francisco.

Haney is now the WBC super lightweight world champion, having previously been undisputed lightweight champion, and took a dominant points win with all three judges scoring the bout 120-107 to the 25-year-old.

Prograis suffered his first defeat since October 2019 and held the super welterweight belt for 13 months.

Despite being his first fight at the weight, vacating his undisputed lightweight crown, Haney made a strong start and a straight right hand in the third round knocked his opponent down.

Prograis got back up but was repeatedly caught, leading to a cut on his nose at half distance as his team were close to throwing the towel in.

Haney controlled the remainder of the fight, with more good work in the ninth, to go 31 bouts unbeaten.

"I went in here and I hit him with a sharp right hand. I capitalised on his tendency of leaning in," said Haney.

"I know I was getting him hurt. My dad said stay focused, stick to the game plan."

Image: Devin Haney has now gone 31 fights unbeaten at 25 years old (Credit: Matchroom)

