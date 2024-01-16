Natasha Jonas: 'I’ve spent my whole life fighting stereotypes. You can achieve your dreams'

Natasha Jonas might have won four world title belts across two different divisions, but heading into Saturday’s fight with Mikaela Mayer the IBF welterweight champion is as motivated as ever.

"It's big. It's special and I just want to do the people that have supported me and my family proud," she said.

"And do myself proud more than anything."

Jonas was speaking from the unveiling of mural of her in the Liverpool area of Toxteth opposite the school that her daughter used to attend.

"To be recognised and celebrated by the community that's supported me all along my journey is something special," the champion explained.

"The streets of Toxteth made me. I'm proud to be from these streets. I'm proud to be from Liverpool. Growing up there were a lot of stereotypes about Toxteth and what you could be if you were from there. I've spent my whole life fighting those stereotypes.

"I was just a little girl from these streets chasing my dreams. There's been a lot of hard work and ups and downs along the way, but I've made those dreams come true.

"Without these streets and without the support of the community, I would never have grown into the person I am now.

"I hope this mural can help inspire more people like me and show that no matter where you're from, what your circumstances are or what people say, you can achieve your dreams. Don't let anyone tell you who you can become, that's on you."

The fight with Mayer, live on Sky Sports this Saturday, will be another milestone in her career.

"It's just excitement. I think I'm experienced enough, I've been through a lot of fights of this magnitude and at this level," Jonas declared.

"It's a big fight. But it's just another fight. Everything I've done in these 10 weeks I've got to go and put it together and make it right on the night."

Watch Jonas vs Mayer live on Sky Sports Arena at 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event at 8pm this Saturday.