Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer: What time are they in the ring? How can I watch? Who's on the undercard?

Mikaela Mayer challenges Natasha Jonas for the IBF welterweight title this Saturday on Sky Sports; Jack Cullen, now the British and Commonwealth title holder, rematches Zak Chelli; Karriss Artingstall, Mark Jeffers and more on the card; All the details on how and when to watch

Friday 19 January 2024 20:13, UK

Natasha Jonas refused to give away any of her tactics to beat Mikaela Mayer and paid tribute to boxing trailblazer Jane Couch who will be joining her on the ringwalk.

Natasha Jonas meets Mikaela Mayer in a fascinating clash for the IBF welterweight world title at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday.

Mayer, formerly a unified champion at 130lbs, is stepping up to welterweight to challenge Jonas for the championship.

Jonas unified three world titles herself up at super-welter and is now a two-division champion, who fights in her hometown on Saturday, looking for a legacy-defining win against the American star.

Watch the UK's Natasha Jonas face-off against the US's Mikaela Mayer ahead of their IBF welterweight world title fight in Liverpool.

Sky Sports Arena will televise the show from 7pm on Saturday night. Sky Sports Main Event will also broadcast from 8pm.

There will be a free stream available on Sky Sports' social media platforms and website from 5pm on Saturday.

On the stream, Mark Jeffers puts the English super-middleweight title on the line in a quality bout with Germaine Brown, a former holder of the belt.

Jack Massey fights reigning Belgium cruiserweight champion Steve Eloundou Ntere.

Local prospect Mikie Tallon, who's managed by Jonas, will box Adamu Yahaya.

Watch Natasha Jonas's best knockouts as she prepares to defend her welterweight world title against Mikaela Mayer.

Opening the televised portion of the bill at 7pm Aaron McKenna takes on late replacement Mickey Ellison in a super-middleweight contest.

Ste Clarke, a national amateur middleweight champion and popular Liverpool prospect, will make his professional debut against Southampton's Vasif Mamedov.

Following that Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall takes the next step up in her career against Brazil's Lila Furtado.

Hear from Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer as they prepare to go head to head in Liverpool for their welterweight world-title fight on Saturday.

The chief supporting contest is Jack Cullen's first defence of the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles.

He fights Zak Chelli, who had a contentious draw with Cullen in 2020 and is now looking for revenge.

The main event between Jonas and Mayer is expected at approximately 10pm on Saturday night.

