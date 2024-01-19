Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer: What time are they in the ring? How can I watch? Who's on the undercard?

Natasha Jonas meets Mikaela Mayer in a fascinating clash for the IBF welterweight world title at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday.

Mayer, formerly a unified champion at 130lbs, is stepping up to welterweight to challenge Jonas for the championship.

Jonas unified three world titles herself up at super-welter and is now a two-division champion, who fights in her hometown on Saturday, looking for a legacy-defining win against the American star.

Sky Sports Arena will televise the show from 7pm on Saturday night. Sky Sports Main Event will also broadcast from 8pm.

There will be a free stream available on Sky Sports' social media platforms and website from 5pm on Saturday.

On the stream, Mark Jeffers puts the English super-middleweight title on the line in a quality bout with Germaine Brown, a former holder of the belt.

Jack Massey fights reigning Belgium cruiserweight champion Steve Eloundou Ntere.

Local prospect Mikie Tallon, who's managed by Jonas, will box Adamu Yahaya.

Opening the televised portion of the bill at 7pm Aaron McKenna takes on late replacement Mickey Ellison in a super-middleweight contest.

Ste Clarke, a national amateur middleweight champion and popular Liverpool prospect, will make his professional debut against Southampton's Vasif Mamedov.

Following that Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall takes the next step up in her career against Brazil's Lila Furtado.

The chief supporting contest is Jack Cullen's first defence of the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles.

He fights Zak Chelli, who had a contentious draw with Cullen in 2020 and is now looking for revenge.

The main event between Jonas and Mayer is expected at approximately 10pm on Saturday night.

