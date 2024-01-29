Caroline Dubois one fight away from world title shot, but she must win on Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez undercard

Caroline Dubois should be just one fight away from a shot at a major world championship.

The young Londoner will box next on Saturday at Wembley Arena against Miranda Reyes, live on Sky Sports.

While that will be a defence of her IBO lightweight belt, Dubois is also highly ranked with the sanctioning bodies for the major world championships.

The IBF mandated Dubois to box for its lightweight world title against Rhiannon Dixon. However Dixon will go in another direction, she will take on Karen Carabajal for the vacant WBO belt in April.

"Caroline will box on February 3 and then will box for a world title after that," promoter Ben Shalom told Sky Sports.

Dubois remains the No 1 challenger for the vacant IBF lightweight world championship. She is also ranked No 1 for the WBC belt that Katie Taylor holds and is the No 4 contender for the WBA 135lb world title.

Options will open up for the Briton after her contest on Saturday's Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez undercard.

"We received two offers [to fight Rhiannon Dixon]. We accepted them both. We'd have loved that, we accepted it and then Rhiannon pulled out. I think the key for me is not to mess around Caroline, keep her activity up," Shalom said.

"We can crack on for world titles from there and we'll see what happens.

"We did accept two offers, it's a shame we couldn't make that fight happen. Caroline will box on February 3, she's got a long, long time ahead of her.

"Twenty-three years old, going to be fighting for world titles this year. Natasha Jonas is still boxing at 39 so are we about to see a long, long reign of a very special fighter in many divisions? Probably."

The big bill at Wembley Arena on Saturday is the first step in what promises to be an eventful year for Dubois.

"Key for us is to keep her active, a huge card on February 3 alongside Adam Azim and Ben Whittaker who have enormous potential as well. One day we'll look back on that card and say can you believe Adam and Ben and Caroline were all on the same card that night at Wembley," Shalom said.

"It's a special night for British boxing."

