Keyshawn Davis targets winner of Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos lightweight title fight

Olympic silver medallist and lightweight title contender Keyshawn Davis steps up in his 10th professional fight against Jose Pedraza.

Davis will box the former world champion on the Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz undercard at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Friday morning.

Puerto Rico's Pedraza has fought the elite of the sport and has only ever been stopped by Gervonta Davis.

He also counts Vasiliy Lomachenko among his opponents and will be stepping down from super-lightweight for the bout. With that all being said, Davis is in no way concerned by his opponent's natural size or experience.

"He is my toughest fight on paper. But I've got more power. I've got more youth. I'm smarter. It's got all the makings of a crazy knockout and a big statement victory," Davis told Sky Sports.

"It's going to be a bit different fighting on a Thursday, but Vegas should be buzzing. It's Super Bowl weekend which is also in Vegas and I'm a massive football fan."

After Pedraza, Davis is aiming to grab a lightweight title in 2024 and has no intention of taking an easy route either.

"I want the winner of Lomachenko vs [George] Kambosos. They fight in May and I want the winner. I predict that to be Lomachenko and it would be an honour to fight him," he said.

"I'm a main-event fighter and Top Rank want me to be a star. A fight against Lomachenko would be huge and I'd love it back in my hometown of Norfolk, Virginia.

"Davis vs Lomachenko, open-air at the baseball stadium, I like the sound of that.

"Let's get rid of Pedraza first though."

The American is determined to record a win in Las Vegas.

Davis' last bout, initially a majority-decision victory over Nahir Albright, had its result changed to a no-decision after he tested positive for marijuana.

He reflected: "God has helped me deal with my previous addiction and has made me stronger to move forward the correct way.

"Obviously, that fight has been ruled as a no-decision now. But it is onwards and upwards and I'm now in camp for my toughest fight to date."

