Anthony Yarde vs Joshua Buatsi should happen, says Frank Warren | Ben Shalom: 'We've agreed terms!'

The negotiations to match Joshua Buatsi and Anthony Yarde continue to progress with the fighters' promoters hopeful that the light-heavyweight clash will be next.

The Londoners are world-class light-heavyweights. Buatsi is the No 1 ranked contender with the WBA and the WBC, having solidified his position with last month's impressive victory over Dan Azeez.

Yarde has rebuilt after an exciting world title challenge against unified champion Artur Beterbiev.

Their promoters believe the time is now right for the two long-standing rivals to fight next.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Scott and John Dennen discuss Joshua Buatsi's enthralling victory over Dan Azeez and look ahead to the heavyweight showdown between Frazer Clarke and Fabio Wardley on March 31

"Everybody wants it, says they want it and it's a matter of agreeing the terms," Frank Warren, who represents Yarde, told Sky Sports.

"One side has agreed terms and the other is still negotiating. I'm hoping that we can get it done. Because it's a fight that everybody wants to see. At the end of the day, everyone's going to have to be realistic.

"If everybody's as good as their word it will happen."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker and Joshua Buatsi discussed a potential British showdown and both agreed they would accept the fight if it was offered

Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol hold all four of the major 175lb titles between them. They should box for the undisputed championship this summer. In the interim Warren is looking for Yarde to fight Buatsi.

"The winner of that fight will become the mandatory to the title and the two guys, Beterbiev and Bivol, as you know are fighting on June 1 so they're going to be out of action until at least November," he said.

"So it [Yarde-Buatsi] is a no-brainer. It's a no-brainer and why wouldn't it happen?"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Toe2Toe, Frank Warren says a fight between Anthony Yarde and Joshua Buatsi should happen

"I think it's a good fight for Anthony. But I see where people come from where they fancy Joshua," Warren added.

"It's a great fight. It's a fight that should happen. But it has a price.

"It has a certain price and that's what it is. Or you go to pay-per-view with it and whatever it generates, it generates.

"You know what tickets are going to be because the box office returns will tell you that and as far as pay-per-view is concerned it's the most honest form of a boxer's worth. Because people will buy it or they won't."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joshua Buatsi was full of praise for Dan Azeez's brave display and said he had to fight

BOXXER's Ben Shalom believes the fight is "very close".

"We've agreed terms, we're ready to go, we're just waiting for the other side, but I'm hopeful this will be resolved soon, and we can get it on," Shalom said.

"Joshua Buatsi vs Anthony Yarde is a massive fight. It's a big fight for British boxing and a big fight for the light-heavyweight division. It's a fight fans have wanted to see for years and now is the time to make it."

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here...