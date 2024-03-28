Mikael Lawal gets immediate shot at redemption in Viddal Riley English cruiserweight title fight this Sunday

In a defeat sometimes it’s not the punches a boxer takes that hurt the most.

After losing to Isaac Chamberlain last year, Mikael Lawal said: "The first thing I did when I got home was apologise to my kids."

The London cruiserweight had suffered his first professional reverse, lost his British title and underwhelmed in a York Hall main event.

"A big letdown to the fans which I'm sorry for. It's a big learning curve for me. I do this for my family," Lawal told Sky Sports. "It's the truth. I'm doing this for them. I'm fighting for them. You live and you learn.

"Getting my head round it at first I guess it felt like the world was coming to an end. I had to really go away and try to reflect. I won't lie I had to lose myself for a little while. As we do, we're human. I believe I've found myself now and I'm in a much better space."

But Lawal will get an immediate shot at redemption when he fights Viddal Riley for the English title on the Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke undercard on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"He can be dangerous. He's skilful but I don't think he comes with anything I haven't seen before. I just need to make sure I catch him," Lawal said.

"He can try and do the boxing and try and outbox me as they all say. On the night we'll see what he has to bring. He hasn't fought at this level before so we'll see if he can bring it.

"We'll see how he reacts. Obviously he's got good amateur pedigree. I'm guessing he should have fought at least some big punchers in the past. At this stage there's smaller gloves and more rounds. There's a lot more for him to think about."

But Lawal added: "The danger's not just on his part, it's on my part as well. I'm not taking anyone lightly. I'm not underestimating him.

"I've got to tread carefully and go in there with caution and do what I need to do."

He just needs to box to his potential, something he feels he's yet to accomplish.

"I've never had a chance to do that. It's been a journey," Lawal said. "I'm going through my challenges right now I'm and I'm just trying to overcome them.

"Sometimes I feel like I'm Superman and every time I'm about to fight, [there's] some sort of Kryptonite. I don't know, it's been a weird up and down journey and there are just so many things and I'm trying to overcome them, which I have now and I believe now it's my time.

"Sometimes I just look up to the sky: 'What do I need to do?' Do you know what I mean? But it's one of those things. You have to just overcome them. That's just life. That's just like. It's never going to end, it's challenges over challenges over challenges.

"Nothing hits as hard as life," he added. "People don't get that.

"I need to fight through it and put on a good performance."

