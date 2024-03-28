Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke: What time are they in the ring on Sunday? How can I watch?

A spectacular Easter Sunday show is in prospect this weekend when Frazer Clarke challenges Fabio Wardley for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles on March 31 at the O2 Arena live on Sky Sports.

The television broadcast starts from 6pm on Sky Sports Action and from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event following the Premier League games on Sky Sports with Liverpool against Brighton and Manchester City's clash with Arsenal.

The first undercard bout will be streamed from 5pm on Sky Sports' digital and social media platforms with Alen Babic and Steve Robinson colliding in what should be an all-action heavyweight clash.

After 6pm Callum Simpson's bout Dulla Mbabe will be the first contest on the television broadcast.

Following on from that Viddal Riley will look to take another step-up against Mikael Lawal in their English cruiserweight title fight, at around 7pm.

Brilliant light-heavyweight prospect Ben Whittaker returns to action after his spectacular performance in February. He will fight Leon Willings at approximately 8pm.

Florian Marku and Chris Kongo meet in a fiery welterweight grudge match from around 8.30pm.

Ringwalks for the Wardley vs Clarke main event are expected no later 9.30pm.

But remember, the clocks change on Sunday morning.

