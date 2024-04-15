Deontay Wilder returns to fight Zhilei Zhang on Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol bill

Deontay Wilder will fight Zhilei Zhang in a heavyweight contest on the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol light-heavyweight world title fight.

Beterbiev, the unified WBC, WBO and IBF champion, takes on WBA titlist Bivol for the undisputed crown on June 1.

On the same bill Wilder, a former WBC heavyweight world champion, will make a comeback against China's dangerous Zhilei Zhang.

Zhang stopped Joe Joyce in impressive style in two consecutive fights before being upset by Joseph Parker.

Wilder, who fought a thrilling trilogy with Tyson Fury, also suffered a shock defeat to Parker, moments before he was due to announce a now cancelled showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Taking on Zhang in another high stakes bout offers Wilder the chance to put himself back in the reckoning in the upper echelons of the heavyweight division.

"I feel good. It's a blessing just to be back," Wilder said. "I'm looking forward to the fight. I respect Zhang, he's a good fighter and I respect him for that. It's my time. I've been through a lot. I've had to regroup and get myself together."

He continued: "I'm at this point of time where I've narrowed it down and come the night of the fight we'll see if I've got it or not… My last stand, my last chance.

"I'm just ready to do what I'm known to do. To be the Wilder that I am."

In the main event Beterbiev, who has been so impressive amassing title belts and knocking out every professional opponent he has faced so far, goes into the most significant fight of his career, taking on high calibre rival champion Bivol for the undisputed championship.

A man of few words, Beterbiev didn't feel the need to send a message to his rival. "He knows already," he said with quiet menace. "He knows."

Bivol feels that he is on the cusp of realising his dream. "Of course I'm happy because when I signed the contract to be a pro boxer I had a goal, to be undisputed champion," he said. "Even the fight against Canelo, it was my ticket to big fights. Now I'm happy.

"I love challenges, I love to be tested," he continued.

"I have good skills, I just believe in my skills. 28 years I'm in boxing, I'm in boxing since I remember myself. I love the sport. I think it could help me, my experience, my mentality and my skills... I just believe that I will be undisputed."

The undercard will pit two promotional houses against one another with a selection of Queensberry boxers taking on rivals from Matchroom.

As well as Wilder vs Zhang, heavyweights will collide when Britain's Daniel Dubois boxes Filip Hrgovic.

Hamzah Sheeraz also takes on Ammo Williams, Craig Richards will fight Willie Hutchinson and Ray Ford defends the WBA featherweight title against Nick Ball.

