Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano rematch added to Jake Paul and Mike Tyson show in July

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will face off in their eagerly-awaited rematch as the co-main event to Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's fight in July.

Undisputed super-lightweight world champion Taylor will put her belts on the line against unified featherweight champion Serrano two years after the Irishwoman beat her rival via split decision in one of the greatest fights in the history of female boxing.

The pair will meet for a second time on Saturday July 20 at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Texas, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys,

"This is the rematch the world has wanted to see and I'm delighted that it's finally happening," said Taylor. "The first fight in New York was obviously an epic occasion and it more than lived up to the billing, and I'm sure the rematch will be no different."

Taylor and Serrano produced an epic when they became the first ever women fighters to headline at Madison Square Garden back in 2022, with the former edging a split decision that could have arguably fallen either way after 10 rounds.

The contest will mark a step in three weight classes from Serrano's usual featherweight division as she seeks the biggest win of her glittering career.

Taylor will enter 23-1 having avenged her loss to Chantelle Cameron in May last year by winning November's rematch via majority decision to become undisputed super-lightweight champion and a two-weight undisputed champion.

Serrano is meanwhile 46-2-1 having won all four of her fights since losing to Taylor, most recently beating Danila Ramos via unanimous decision after their 12-rounder in October. The 35-year-old insists a rematch with Taylor is the only reason she would revert to fighting over 10 rounds again.

Image: Serrano believes she deserved victory over Taylor in their first fight

"I promised my fans they would see this rematch after we made history at MSG and it feels like a dream come true to know that Katie and I are finally making it happen on the biggest stage possible to show the world what elite women's boxing is all about," said Serrano.

"While my focus continues to be on giving women the choice to fight with the same rules as men, I've always said that this is the one fight I'd go back to 10x2 for if that's what Katie wanted. I'm coming for her belts, she wants 10x2, so that's what we will do.

"I believe I won our first fight, but I didn't get the decision, so this time I'm not leaving it to the judges."

