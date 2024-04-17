Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price: Welsh rising stars set to feature on undercard of Price's world title fight in Cardiff

Lauren Price takes on Jessica McCaskill in her first-ever world title fight as she makes her Wales homecoming at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on Saturday, May 11, live on Sky Sports; Rhys Edwards, Kyran Jones and Kane Shepherd will also be in action on the undercard.
Wednesday 17 April 2024 11:40, UK
Lauren Price will headline a stacked card of rising Welsh stars when she challenges Jessica McCaskill for the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine world welterweight titles in Cardiff on Saturday, May 11, live on Sky Sports.
History-maker Price, the first Welsh boxer to win Olympic gold, has the opportunity to write her name in the record books again by becoming Wales' first female world champion when she meets McCaskill at Cardiff's Utilita Arena.
Price's homecoming will also provide a platform for the future stars of Welsh boxing, giving some of the country's hottest homegrown prospects the chance to showcase their skills.
Undefeated featherweight Rhys Edwards (15-0, 4 KOs) will look to extend his unbeaten run and move into title contention as he steps up in class to face former British champion and WBA #1 contender Thomas Patrick Ward (34-1-1, 5 KOs).
Edwards, from Penygraig, returns to action following a points victory over Brad Foster in Wolverhampton in November and will be boxing in Wales for the first time since a six-round shut-out win over Ruslan Berchuk on the Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Williams undercard in Cardiff in February 2022.
Englishman Ward, from County Durham, has had twice as many paid bouts as his Welsh rival. Having suffered his first career defeat in a WBA world featherweight title eliminator against Otabek Kholmatibv in 2023, the 29-year-old got back to winning ways with a points victory over Amani Bariki last month.
Edwards is one of three boxers from Gary Lockett's gym fighting on Price's undercard with Newport super middleweight Kyran Jones (9-0, 1 KO) and Cardiff super featherweight Kane Shepherd (4-0, 1 KO) also set for action.
Jones will take on fellow unbeaten Welshman Lewis Howell (3-0), also from Newport, and Shepherd, a former ten-time ABA Welsh Champion, will test his skills against Birmingham's Ishmael Ellis (14-8).
Joining Lockett's unbeaten trio is Swansea giant Moses Jolly (8-0, 6 KOs), who will look to announce himself on the big stage as he continues his quest to become Wales' first-ever heavyweight world champion.
Undefeated English super middleweight champion Mark Jeffers (17-0, 4 KOs) also joins the bill, and is proving to be a dangerman in the 168lb division having claimed the English title versus current British champion Zak Chelli last July before defending the belt with a convincing points win over Germaine Browne in January.
