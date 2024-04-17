Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price: Welsh rising stars set to feature on undercard of Price's world title fight in Cardiff

Lauren Price will headline a stacked card of rising Welsh stars when she challenges Jessica McCaskill for the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine world welterweight titles in Cardiff on Saturday, May 11, live on Sky Sports.

History-maker Price, the first Welsh boxer to win Olympic gold, has the opportunity to write her name in the record books again by becoming Wales' first female world champion when she meets McCaskill at Cardiff's Utilita Arena.

Price's homecoming will also provide a platform for the future stars of Welsh boxing, giving some of the country's hottest homegrown prospects the chance to showcase their skills.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jessica McCaskill believes her superior experience in the professional ranks will see her emerge victorious in her bout with Lauren Price, who is challenging for a world title in just her seventh fight.

Undefeated featherweight Rhys Edwards (15-0, 4 KOs) will look to extend his unbeaten run and move into title contention as he steps up in class to face former British champion and WBA #1 contender Thomas Patrick Ward (34-1-1, 5 KOs).

Image: Rhys Edwards (left) earned a points victory over Brad Foster in Wolverhampton in November

Edwards, from Penygraig, returns to action following a points victory over Brad Foster in Wolverhampton in November and will be boxing in Wales for the first time since a six-round shut-out win over Ruslan Berchuk on the Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Williams undercard in Cardiff in February 2022.

Englishman Ward, from County Durham, has had twice as many paid bouts as his Welsh rival. Having suffered his first career defeat in a WBA world featherweight title eliminator against Otabek Kholmatibv in 2023, the 29-year-old got back to winning ways with a points victory over Amani Bariki last month.

Edwards is one of three boxers from Gary Lockett's gym fighting on Price's undercard with Newport super middleweight Kyran Jones (9-0, 1 KO) and Cardiff super featherweight Kane Shepherd (4-0, 1 KO) also set for action.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson discusses how he believes Lauren Price will get on facing Jessica McCaskill and how the style of fight will play into Lauren's hands.

Jones will take on fellow unbeaten Welshman Lewis Howell (3-0), also from Newport, and Shepherd, a former ten-time ABA Welsh Champion, will test his skills against Birmingham's Ishmael Ellis (14-8).

Joining Lockett's unbeaten trio is Swansea giant Moses Jolly (8-0, 6 KOs), who will look to announce himself on the big stage as he continues his quest to become Wales' first-ever heavyweight world champion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After it was announced that Lauren Price will challenge for her first world title when she takes on Jessica McCaskill, live on Sky Sports, the Chicago boxer says this is the opportunity for the British welterweight to put on a show.

Undefeated English super middleweight champion Mark Jeffers (17-0, 4 KOs) also joins the bill, and is proving to be a dangerman in the 168lb division having claimed the English title versus current British champion Zak Chelli last July before defending the belt with a convincing points win over Germaine Browne in January.

Watch Lauren Price in her first world title fight against Jessica McCaskill on her Welsh homecoming from Cardiff's Utilita Arena on Saturday, May 11, live on Sky Sports.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...