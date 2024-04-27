Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's undisputed title fight will end in controversy, says Johnny Nelson

Sky Sports Boxing's Johnny Nelson believes Tyson Fury is struggling to find a mental edge over Oleksandr Usyk, and has envisioned a controversial ending to the pair's undisputed heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia...

I had a dream and Tyson Fury was in this dream. I'm trying to understand what I saw. It was controversial and Tyson Fury was not happy.

I don't know if that meant Tyson Fury won controversially or Tyson lost controversially, but I know there is a controversial decision with this fight.

Mark that down! Tyson was p***** off, I don't know if he lost or won controversially. But there is going to be controversy!

Tyson Fury, what he does, he plays the fool to catch the wise like he did with Wladimir Klitschko. Klitschko disrespected him, undermined him, thought he was an idiot, a clown.

He gets in their face, he bullies them, he abuses them so they get angry and so they aren't using their brain. Or he'll try the pal effect, he'll pal them up as if he's his mate and then knock them out.

We saw it when he boxed Dillian Whyte, Dillian was full of fire and intention, and then they laughed and joked and had a dance, that wasn't the Dillian Whyte that likes the smoke.

With Usyk the problem is it's being lost in translation, so Tyson is finding it very hard to intimidate Oleksandr Usyk. When they met face to face he tried to use physicality and Usyk, good on him, was cool and didn't give it back.

Even if Usyk could understand him, he's playing ignorant as though he can't, and to me that is rattling Tyson because he needs an edge. He needs to get the edge over an opponent, and that's what has worked all throughout his career, he's brilliant at it.

Anything below par, he gets turned over. I'm telling you now, I believe my dreams, there will be controversy.

Tyson is a fighting man, once the bell goes he'll try everything he can possibly get away with until the referee tells him off.

Will it get physical? Yes. Will he use every dirty trick in the book he can get away with? Without a doubt. It's a fighting game. Most fighters when they get in there they play by the rules, and when they get hit low or with an elbow they complain to the referee and then while complaining they get beat up.

He's got to rough him up, he's got to lean on him, hit him low, push him to the floor, get in his face, rub his glove in his face, do all the unorthodox things. He's got to get the man rattled in order to feel comfortable.

I think both men can win by knockout, without a doubt. Each heavyweight fight Usyk is having he's getting more comfortable being in there with heavyweights.

I know he had five heavyweight sparring partners, I spoke to three of them, and they said he got stronger as the rounds went on, and he manhandled all five of them.

We're thinking that Fury's physicality is going to be a big problem for Usyk. But Tyson Fury's physicality is his height, reach and speed, not the power. Speed leads to power - and both fighters can get knocked out.

If Fury gets knocked out like Francis Ngannou did, he'll chuck it in. His pride as a fighting man will make him internally combust, doesn't matter what his PR people say, if that happens to him he'll struggle to accept it.

He said before he'd struggle to accept losing to a little cruiserweight.

