Tyson Fury warns Oleksandr Usyk ahead of undisputed fight: 'This is my time, my destiny, my era and my generation'

Tyson Fury has warned Oleksandr Usyk that while the Ukrainian might have defeated Anthony Joshua he won't be able to overcome an "elite, big" heavyweight.

Fury, the WBC champion, meets the unified WBA, WBO and IBF titlist Usyk in the undisputed heavyweight championship fight on May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Fury paid due respect to his opponent at a press conference in his home town of Morecambe.

"It's not personal. It's strictly business for both fighters. There's a lot of stuff on the line, but I don't hate him," Fury said of Usyk. "I respect him as a man, as a fighter.

"Anyone would have to respect the man's achievements. He's unified heavyweight champion, undisputed cruiserweight champion."

But Fury's confidence is rock solid that he will prevail in their May 18 clash: "I'm the best. I'm just defending my 'best-ness' against him," he declared.

"We have weight divisions for a reason. When the cruiserweights step up to the big boys, usually they get found wanting.

"You can beat the average big ones, but you can't beat the elite big ones because size really matters.

"These are facts."

He is determined to leave his mark in the sport's history and crown himself as, indisputably, the best heavyweight in the world next month.

"I've studied this game all my life. This is my time, my destiny, my era and my generation," he said. "Facts."

