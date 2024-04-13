Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Promoter demands 'very strong' referee for undisputed heavyweight title fight

The referee of the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Uysk undisputed heavyweight title fight must be “very strong,” demands promoter Frank Warren.

Fury will fight Usyk for the four major belts, the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles, on May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Warren, who co-promotes Fury, is concerned by Usyk's last fight. Then, when fighting Daniel Dubois whom Warren also represents, Usyk was given plenty of time to recover from what referee Luis Pabon deemed to be a low blow.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of Tyson Fury's memorable press conference ahead of his huge undisputed heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk on May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office

The promoter remains convinced that the punch was legal, insisting Usyk's beltline was too high and the referee's call was unjust.

He does not want to see a repeat of that incident against Fury.

Warren called for a "very strong" referee in this undisputed heavyweight championship fight.

"We want to get all these things done. We want no controversy. We want somebody in there who everybody respects and will be very, very strong," he told Sky Sports.

"The last referee was just a joke. Completely ridiculous the whole thing. Whether it was a low blow or not, the time he gave him and then, when he wanted to fight, he said 'no, take more time out'."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury compared himself to famous artist Vincent van Gogh as he responded to criticism after his controversial win over Francis Ngannou

This undisputed title fight had to be postponed in February when Fury picked up a cut in sparring. Warren also voiced a concern that rough work from Usyk could be deployed to reopen that injury.

"I'm sure they're going to use every trick in the book and that's boxing isn't it?" Warren said.

"That's what's going to happen and Tyson's a seasoned pro, a seasoned warrior and he knows what he's got to do."

'The biggest exploiter of weakness'

Warren believes Fury has already seen vulnerability in Usyk.

"One thing about Tyson, if he senses a crack or sees any weakness, he's the biggest exploiter of it and that's why it's going to be such an exciting fight," he previously said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following an Oleksandr Usyk interview where the Ukrainian revealed Wladimir Klitschko gave him some advice, Tyson Fury says 'Dr. Steelhammer' should take some advice after he gave him 'a one-sided boxing lesson'

"His [Usyk's] Achilles' heel, as I've said, and I'm surprised the so-called experts never picked up on it, has always been his body. Daniel Dubois, that's what he was trained for, to go and exploit that and he nearly pulled it off.

"I think [Fury] will stop him but I think it going to be a real, real exciting fight while it lasts."

Watch Fury vs Usyk live on Sky Sports Box Office on May 18.

Image: NOW PROMO APRIL 2024

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.