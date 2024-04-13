Jared Anderson will be the ‘inevitable’ challenger for the heavyweight world championship

Jared Anderson warns that he is only getting more powerful.

The 24 year old has a 16-0 professional record and impressively has won all but one of those fights inside the distance.

"I know I'm still growing," he warned. "I haven't even hit my grown man strength."

Anderson will fight Ryad Merhy in a 10-round heavyweight contest, live on Sky Sports from 2am on Sunday.

"He's a former cruiserweight so to expect speed is common sense. That's what we train for. But as well sharp counters and stuff like that. So that's what we're ready for," he told Sky Sports.

Merhy is coming in full of confidence, merrily threatening to upset the rising star.

"He can say it all he wants but he's got to prove it," Anderson said.

"He's got to prove something to me. I don't know why he thinks I've got something to prove. I don't have anything to prove. If anything he's the one coming in trying to make something.

"I'm just going to go in and do my job."

If he keeps on going about his business as he has been, his promoters, Top Rank, do expect to see him fighting for world championships. They have a long-term plan for him.

Top Rank's Bob Arum told Sky Sports: "He'll have three fights this year, the second fight we're planning for Toledo, Ohio, which is Jared's hometown.

"Then next year, 2025, I hope to have him fight with all the top contenders. So by the end of 2025, the beginning of 2026, he is the inevitable challenger for the heavyweight title and I hope that at that point he's ready to become the heavyweight champion.

"We don't want him to get in and fight a title fight, and win the title fight, and then not have the maturity to defend that title.

"Because of his relatively young age, it will be a long title reign. That's our hope."

