Guido Vianello: Jared Anderson and I have to fight | 'Against Efe Aiagba I can show who I am now'

Guido Vianello is convinced he is on a collision course with American heavyweight hope Jared Anderson.

Anderson is a fast-rising prospect, tipped by many as the future of the division.

He and rival heavyweight Vianello will box on the same card at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning.

After a shock loss last year, Italy's Vianello has rebuilt and is taking on a dangerous, hard-punching opponent in Efe Ajagba, who has also just lost once as a pro.

Both are former Olympians but Vianello believes he can reignite his career in this contest.

"I can show everybody who I am," he declared. "I think that I start now. I start my boxing career now and I'm very excited for this. It's 13 years, my time in boxing, but for me, for my mind, for my soul, I'm starting now. I can show who I am now.

"I will do everything to win. You will see a guy in the ring that will never stop."

He believes the experience he has now acquired will help him in the long run.

"I think that loss is the secret ingredient for this win. So I needed that loss because now everything is set for the win," he said.

"True life is up and down. I think that boxing is like life. So I'm happy. I'm really happy that my record is 12-1-1, because I have one draw too.

"I have that draw and that loss in my mind," he continued. "Then I did very strong work with my sparring partners, I did a lot of work in the gym, so these fights and that work in the gym make me ready."

Vianello is ambitious and believes that, sooner rather than later, he will inevitably cross paths with Anderson.

"Of course, we have to fight. We are two young heavyweights so we have to fight," the Italian said.

"Jared is a very good boxer because he's fast too. He has good movement, defence, good way to punch the opponent so I like him.

"Take this fight on Saturday night and we will see, probably for the future we will fight."

