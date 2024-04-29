Lauren Price targeting Natasha Jonas and Sandy Ryan once she dethrones Jessica McCaskill

Lauren Price believes victory over Jessica McCaskill will lift her to the next level as she targets major domestic fights with Natasha Jonas and Sandy Ryan on the road to a glistening legacy as one of boxing's most dominant figures.

The Olympic champion will fight for a world title for the first time in her career on May 11 when she challenges McCaskill for the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine World welterweight titles in Cardiff.

It will mark just the seventh fight of her rapidly-moving professional career, with Price having set out to bring 'big-time boxing' back to Wales by emulating the influence of Katie Taylor in Ireland.

"I think this fight will kind of open up me creating a legacy with me boxing in Wales in a good fight," Price told Sky Sports. "You know I want to go on from there and I think this fight is an exciting fight for the fans as well.

"I'm fighting against somebody who's been a legitimate champion, and I believe I win the fight and then on from there, I just keep progressing to bigger and bigger fights.

"I think that it's really just taking the fights at the right time. And the big thing of obviously creating our legacy for Wales."

Speaking to Sky Sports, trainer Joe Gallagher recently explained that Natasha Jonas and her team had been targeting a fight against McCaskill before it was announced the American would defend her belts against Price.

Unified light-middleweight champion Jonas has meanwhile long-been touted as a potential future opponent for Price, who has welcomed an encounter with the 39-year-old.

"Definitely," said Price. "Everyone. Anyone who has got a belt at 147 is on my agenda and those are the big fights I want.

"I think up to now it's been quite hard because I turned over as Olympic champion and I was high risk, low reward and have no belts. So hopefully with me winning these world titles now I can get more big fights.

"I'm happy to fight anyone with the world title at 147 and and that's it really."

If all goes to plan against McCaskill, Price says she would be willing to face Jonas next.

Jonas is currently awaiting news of her next fight, with Gallagher noting she is looking to step in the ring twice more in 2024 following January's win over Mikaela Mayer.

"100 per cent (she would face her next)," said Price. "Obviously Rob (McCracken) is the guy who makes all the decisions, but we've we've talked over it briefly and I believe in my ability.

"My team believe in me and I believe I beat them all and that's just the mindset that I've got. I did great things in the amateurs and I believe I'm going to do great things in the pros."

One matchup with perhaps less of a time constraint on it is a fight against WBO welterweight champion Ryan, who is 7-1-1 as a professional after being Terri Harper in March.

"Definitely," said Price. "You know, Sandy and I, we were obviously friends on Team GB, we come through GB together and I've got respect for her and and stuff like that.

"At the end of the day, you know boxing is boxing and it's a great fight definitely, and something that I'm 100 per cent open to.

"I've said anybody 147 with the world title, I'd happily fight. And I'm sure that fight will happen in the future."

