Ben Whittaker to fight Ezra Arenyeka live on Sky Sports on June 15, on Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe undercard

Ben Whittaker will look to silence Ezra Arenyeka and dazzle again when the unbeaten fighters meet at Selhurst Park on Saturday June 15, live on Sky Sports.

Arenyeka exclusively told Sky Sports that British fighter Whittaker has "acted silly in the ring" and "like a kid" with his showboating en route to a 7-0 start to his professional career since winning a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Nigerian also vowed to knock his opponent out when they collide on the Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe undercard at the home of Crystal Palace Football Club next month.

Arenyeka, who is 12-0 with 10 knockout victories, had previously made a surprise appearance at a press conference ahead of Whittaker's unanimous decision win over Leon Willings at London's O2 Arena in March.

The 28-year-old stormed the stage to demand a fight with Whittaker and has now got his wish, on part of an undercard that also includes Brixton's Isaac Chamberlain challenging Poland's Michal Cieslak for the European cruiserweight title.

Arenyeka added: "Every good boxer with rhythm can showboat… in my amateur days I used to showboat a lot, but I stopped for a reason, because I've grown as a fighter.

"Obviously he is still acting like a little diva, like a little kid in the ring, so he is not grown yet.

"If he tries to do that with me, I will show him the level and make him look silly. That's just the honest truth… he is going to get caught with my strong right and I'll knock him out."

Elsewhere on the card, nineteen-year-old bantamweight 'Billion Dollar Baby' Francesca Hennessy is set for action, too, as she looks to continue the impeccable start to her professional career.

