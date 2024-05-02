Richard Riakporhe planning to shatter Chris Billam-Smith 'like cracked glass' in cruiserweight world title showdown

Richard Riakporhe says Chris Billam-Smith has 'deteriorated' since the pair's last meeting five years ago and believes his power will prove too much for his British rival when the pair meet on June 15.

Billam-Smith will have the opportunity to make amends for the only blemish on his professional record when he defends his WBO cruiserweight world title against Riakporhe at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park.

The champion came up second best in a split decision victory for Riakporhe when they fought back in 2019, but now looms as the man standing in between The Midnight Train and a long-awaited world title.

Riakporhe has maintained he has made the most notable improvements since the two last met, and believes Billam-Smith has weakened in light of a string of tough fights.

"A lot of boxing people would agree, it's wear and tear, it's a fact," said Riakporhe at Wednesday's launch press conference.

"We deteriorate over time, some faster than others, depending on how much damage you take. He's always in gruelling fights, taking a lot of shots, Shane always say he's taking too many shots.

"Every shot takes its toll, I've seen Billam-Smith deteriorate, a lot of people would agree with me.

"I've seen tough guys, we believe they have the chin to take damage but once you keep knocking on the glass and get the crack, it just takes some accuracy to shatter the whole thing. I think that's what will happen to CBS on the night."

Riakporhe is 17-0 as a professional with 13 of his victories coming by way of knockout, his most recent outing seeing him record a brutal second round stoppage of Dylan Bregeon.

His one-punch knockout ferocity has long-been touted as the south Londoner's most fearsome asset, and he plans on putting it to use again this summer.

"That's my key attribute, like he has the attribute of having a chin and being tough, mine is power, if I land a shot he will be in trouble," he said.

"I'm more experienced now, I know how to take people out and finish a fight off."

Billam-Smith laughed off suggestions from his opponent that he has 'deteriorated' and insisted he has produced a more impressive list of opponents since their initial meeting.

His resume includes a unanimous decision victory over Isaac Chamberlain in 2022, as well as a majority decision win to dethrone Lawrence Okolie last May and a successful title defence against Mateusz Masternak.

"Being tough helps win fights, and I'll have to be tough again," said Billam-Smith. "He's got a puncher's chance.

"I don't know if he'll panic, but he won't win the fight, all he's got is a puncher's chance.

"Allow him to believe what he wants, if you're asking me if I believe I have deteriorated, absolutely not. I'm getting better every day in the gym.

"Me and my team know what has to be done and what I'm capable of and where I'm at in my career."

Riakporhe believes he has a 'psychological edge' over Billam-Smith in light of his first victory, but is refusing to be lured into overthinking that result five years ago.

He has previously joked he will haunt the dreams of his counterpart like A Nightmare on Elm Street antagonist Freddy Krueger.

"It's going to be your demise on June 15," he said. "Bring your pillow, he'll get enough sleep when I knock him out."

