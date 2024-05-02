WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirms Ryan Garcia adverse findings drugs test before win vs Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia returned "adverse findings" in a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) drugs test before his victory vs Devin Haney, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has announced.

But Garcia has denied using performance-enhancing drugs in a video posted on social media.

Garcia defeated Haney, a former amateur rival, by majority decision on April 20 in New York. Garcia knocked Haney down three times and handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first loss but did not win the title because he was over the weight limit

"The WBC had [sic] received notification from VADA about Ryan Garcia adverse findings on tests taken with connection to his fight against Haney. The due process begins immediately as per the WBC Clean Boxing Program Protocol. More information to follow," Sulaiman posted on X, formerly Twitter.

ESPN, citing a leaked letter from VADA, reported on Wednesday that Garcia had tested positive for ostarine on the day before and day of the fight.

Garcia addressed the report in a video posted on X.

"Everybody knows that I don't cheat," the 25-year-old said.

"Never taken a steroid. I don't even know where to get steroids at the end of the day, I barely take supplements. Big lies."

Image: Garcia celebrates after winning the super lightweight bout against Haney in New York

Garcia later posted: "Why in the world would I volunteer for a drug test if I planned on taking drugs? Make it make sense???"

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator which produces similar results to anabolic steroids, allowing athletes to increase muscle mass, stamina and fitness. It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

VADA, an independent agency based in Las Vegas that runs testing mostly for boxing and mixed martial arts, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

