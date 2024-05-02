Hughie Fury to fight Patrick Korte on Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price card in Wales

Former world title challenger Hughie Fury faces Patrick Korte in a heavyweight clash on the undercard of Lauren Price's world title fight against Jessica McCaskill on Saturday May 11 at the Utilita Arena Cardiff, live on Sky Sports.

Fury (27-3, 15 KOs) is looking to get his promising career back on track following an extended period out of the ring.

The 29-year-old returned to action last month, scoring a points win over Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko. Having previously mixed at world level, Fury will be aiming to get back into title contention with a victory over Germany's 'Big Patrick' Korte (21-3-1, 18 KOs) in the Welsh capital.

Fans can look forward to another exciting contest in Cardiff with undefeated light heavyweight Lewis Edmondson set for action against British rival Joel McIntyre.

Edmondson (8-0, 3 KOs) claimed a points win over Dmytro Fedas last time out at the Bournemouth International Centre in December and will look to extend his unbeaten run as he targets a fight with fast-rising star Ben Whittaker.

McIntrye (20-8, 5 KOs) a former two-time English champion who has fought many of the top names in the domestic scene will provide an acid test for Edmondson and prove whether ‘The Saint’ is ready to step up in levels.

They join a stacked undercard in Cardiff that also features undefeated featherweight Rhys Edwards (15-0, 4 KOs) up against former British champion and WBA No 1 contender Thomas Patrick Ward (34-1-1, 5 KOs) for the WBA Intercontinental title.

Newport super middleweight Kyran Jones (9-0, 1 KO) takes on fellow unbeaten Welshman Lewis Howell (3-0) and Cardiff super featherweight Kane Shepherd (4-0, 1 KO) meets Birmingham’s Ishmael Ellis (14-8).

Also in action is undefeated English super middleweight champion Mark Jeffers (17-0, 4 KOs) and Swansea heavyweight hope Moses Jolly (8-0, 6 KOs), who continues his quest to become Wales’ first world heavyweight champion.

History maker Price, the first Welsh boxer to win Olympic gold, has the chance to write her name in the record books again by becoming the country’s first female world champion when she attempts to dethrone current welterweight ruler McCaskill and capture the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine World Titles.

Watch Hughie Fury on the undercard of Lauren Price's world title fight against Jessica McCaskill in Cardiff on Saturday May 11, live on Sky Sports; you can then watch the undisputed heavyweight world title clash between Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk live on Sky Sports Box Office on May 18.

