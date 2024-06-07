Xander Zayas targets Josh Kelly fight as Puerto Rican resumes rise to boxing stardom at Madison Square Garden

Xander Zayas has welcomed a fight against Josh Kelly as the rising Puerto Rican sensation prepares to unveil a "new era for boxing".

The 21-year-old has catapulted himself to prominence within the sport and will headline The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday when he takes on Patrick Teixeira.

He has long been touted as one of the next poster boys of boxing, marching to an 17-0 professional record that has already seen him make movements in the world ranks.

Zayas is wasting no time. He wants the biggest and the best.

"I know I'm ready, it's something I've been wanting, not trying to look past Patrick Teixeira, but we're ready for those names," he tells Sky Sports.

"We're ready for Josh Kelly and Erickson Lubin. I'm ready for them after this fight, whoever it is I'm going to show why I'm one of the best 154lb-ers in the world.

"I've been wanting to fight Kelly for a long time, we can probably make it for December for an elimination to see the guy who will fight Sebastian Fundora."

Kelly finds himself at No 3 in the WBO pecking order having responded to his setback defeat to David Avanesyan in 2021 by reeling off five straight victories, including a third-round knockout win over Placido Ramirez in December.

"He has a lot of experience, he has great ring IQ, he's a pure boxer, knows distance, has great speed, but I feel I have better skills, IQ, better corner and overall a better fighter," said Zayas.

"No disrespect to him or his team, but if we get the fight going it will be an amazing fight. Hopefully we can do it here in New York or out there in London.

"To Josh Kelly, I hope we can make a fight happen some time soon after this fight. I think we're both ready for that next step up, this is the opportunity we need."

Zayas is under no illusions, though, over the importance of Saturday's fight as he looks to extend his perfect record against a former world champion in Teixeira.

The 33-year-old has not fought since his first-round knockout win over Adrian Perez in November 2022, which followed up three successive losses including surrendering his WBO light middleweight title to Brian Castano in a unanimous decision defeat.

"I'm really focused, I know I have to put in a great performance to get in the conversation of fighting the best guys," said Zayas. "We're getting closer to knocking on the door for a world title.

"Knowing he has fought for a world title and been at that level gets me motivated, it shows me I'm close and I've just got to keep stepping forward and beating these guys and putting on a show and my opportunity will come. He's not somebody to take lightly.

"I'm ready to handle business and show the world that Puerto Rico is back on the map at 154lbs.

"Hopefully he brings that fire in him and everything he has to step me, but I'm going to run through him. I've dreamed of it, I've been visualising it, I'm excited, it will be a great night for me.

"It will be the beginning of a new era for boxing."

Zayas will be supported by Bruce 'Shu Shu' Carrington on a bumper show at the iconic Madison Square Garden to kick off Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend.

"We're going to turn that place upside down, everybody from Puerto Rico is going to show up, I've got a lot of people showing me love," he said. "A lot of people from Brooklyn will be there for Shu Shu as well.

"It's going to be amazing, exciting, and I'm just glad to be in this position. It's a dream come true."

