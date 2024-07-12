Raymond Muratalla vs Tevin Farmer: Lightweight fight elevated to main event as Alimkhanuly-Mikhailovich clash is called off

Undefeated lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla takes on former world champion Tevin Farmer in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 10-round lightweight showdown is the new main event for the card at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, after WBO and IBF middleweight world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly was forced to withdraw from his title defence against Andrei Mikhailovich due to dehydration.

Alimkhanuly was hospitalised on Thursday evening, with his manager, Egis Klimas, saying: "Janibek was cutting the final pounds last night when he fainted.

Image: Janibek Alimkhanuly was forced to withdraw from his title defense against Andrei Mikhailovich due to dehydration

"We immediately took him to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was put on an IV. While the scans showed no kidney damage, he was severely dehydrated and in no condition to fight."

The rest of the undercard remains intact, with Muratalla and Farmer's bout serving as the new main event.

Muratalla is unbeaten in his 20 career fights, winning 16 of those by knockout. His most recent fight saw him beat Xolisani Ndongeni by unanimous decision.

Farmer, who held the IBF super featherweight title from 2018 to 2020, has lost five of his 40 professional bouts, including to Joseph Diaz in 2020 to lose his IBF title.

He has won all three of his fights since, including a first-round knockout win over Alan Castillo in March of this year.

Watch Raymond Muratalla versus Tevin Farmer in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports from 2am in the early hours of Sunday morning.