Angel Leo produces stunning knockout to beat Luis Alberto 'Venado' Lopez to IBF featherweight world title

Angelo Leo became a two-division world champion in emphatic fashion after securing the IBF featherweight world title with a stunning one-punch knockout against Luis Alberto 'Venado' Lopez.

In a big upset at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Leo (25-2, 12 KOs) signed off an impressive hometown victory with in style by delivering a strong contender for knockout of the year.

Leo boxed intelligently as Venado pushed forward confidently with his hands down. Undeterred, Leo moved his feet to set up short combinations.

Despite Venado (30-3, 17 KOs) connecting occasionally, Leo returned fire often with quick combinations and hard counters in the middle rounds when Venado was off balance.

The Mexican powerhouse seemed unfazed by Leo's punches, but a perfect left hook put Venado flat on his back in the tenth, ending the fight with 76 seconds remaining.

Leo, the former WBO junior featherweight world champion, joins fellow Duke City natives Johnny Tapia and Danny Romero in earning world titles in two weight classes.

"This means the world to me, fighting back in my hometown," Leo said. "I've been yearning for this moment. Like I said, what better way to do it than with a world title shot and with a knockout?

"That left hook, we've been practicing in camp for four, five months. Not in the gym, but in my room in front of the mirror. I just kept throwing that left hook. And it paid off in the 10th round.

"I want to fight all the champions, whether it be Rafael Espinoza for a unification bout. Naoya Inoue, whoever it may be."

On the same card, Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (21-0, 15 KOs) edged Bryan Flores (26-1-1, 15 KOs) via a 10-round split decision in tonight's co-feature.

Delgado fought at a measured pace, dropping Flores with a counter right hand in the third. But Flores began to land rights of his own and pushed Delgado to the ropes in the middle rounds.

In round seven, Flores was deducted a point for hitting below the belt, and Delgado upped his offense in the eighth to try to impede Flores' momentum. The two went tit-for-tat with left hooks and short right hands at close range for the remaining two rounds.

One judge had it 96-92 Flores, while Delgado prevailed by scores of 96-92 and 95-93.

"The victory was not easy, but I enjoyed it a lot," Delgado said. "We had to stay focused in each moment to win the fight. He came with a strong will to win, and aside from that, he throws his punches with force. But we managed to get the victory. I would like a world title opportunity next."

