Martin Bakole wants Zhilei Zhang fight in China after stunning Jared Anderson win

Martin Bakole has vowed to beat Zhilei Zhang in front of his own fans as he targets a heavyweight showdown in China in the wake of his statement win over Jared Anderson.

Bakole thrust himself among the world's leading heavyweight contenders earlier this month as he derailed the progress of rising American hope Anderson with a fifth-round stoppage victory in Los Angeles.

He is now looking towards Zhang as the latest stepping stone towards a world title shot having seen his rival knock out Deontay Wilder following high-profile fights against Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce, the latter of whom he stopped twice.

"I would love to fight big Zhang in December in China," Bakole told Sky Sports. "I heard His Excellency wanted to make the fight in China so that's the fight I'm looking for. If that happens I'll be so happy.

"I'm ready to fight big Zhang in China before his fans. I always fight outside, I went to America and stopped Anderson, I went to Paris and beat Tony Yoka so I would love to go to China and beat Zhang in front of his fans, that's a fight I'd love and I'm looking forward to it."

Bakole has often referred to himself as one of the 'most-avoided' fighters in the heavyweight division, previously claiming he even stopped Oleksandr Usyk during a sparring session.

His win over Anderson lifted his professional record to 21-1, with Bakole currently sitting No 1 in the WBA rankings and third in the WBC pecking order.

"Martin Bakole is hungry, and he's ready to make his mark on the world stage," said BOXXER CEO and promoter Ben Shalom.

"A clash with Zhilei Zhang is exactly the kind of blockbuster fight that boxing fans deserve, two heavyweight titans going toe-to-toe.

"This is a fight that could shake the division to its core, and we're here to make it happen. The world wants to see it, and so do we. Let's give the fans what they want!"

Bakole's trainer Billy Nelson has backed his fighter to stop Zhang within the distance, the 41-year-old sitting 27-2-1 having lost only via decision to Filip Hrgovic and Parker in his career.

"It would be a great challenge for Martin fighting in China against Zhang, one we'd relish," said Nelson. "There would be millions of eyes on it.

"I would be very confident Martin would stop Zhang probably before the eighth, I think he's too fast and too sharp, his engine is far superior to Zhang's.

"We know Zhang is dangerous early doors with his left hand, but it would be a challenge we'd be up for and very confident of winning."

