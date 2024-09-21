AJ vs Dubois - who wins? Expert predictions ahead of IBF heavyweight world title clash between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois

Experts, fighters and pundits have their say ahead of the fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight world title at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua returns to world-title action against a British rival and another hard-punching Londoner in Dubois.

Watch Joshua vs Dubois this Saturday September 21.

Oleksandr Usyk (unified champion):

"I think it's AJ. I respect both of these guys, but I predict Anthony.

"It's good. IBF did not take my belt, I gave my belt for Anthony Joshua and Dubois.

"Because for me, it's important that my sport boxing develops."

Vitali Klitschko (former world champion):

"I keep my fingers crossed for Joshua. Good man. Good heart. Good sportsman and has good skills.

"Yes of course, sometimes a step back means you can take two or three steps forward and I hope Joshua learned a lot and will be well motivated in the next fight."

Joseph Parker (former world champion and Joshua opponent):

"I feel like it's a very intriguing fight. It's a very exciting fight and I feel like Joshua's going to win.

"My trainer George is backing Dubois. I feel like Joshua has looked very well and good in his fights the last two times.

"Dubois has as well but Dubois takes a lot of right hands and I feel like Joshua, with the power he possesses, is going to take it out in the first four or five rounds.

"Dubois needs to have good head movement and he needs to apply pressure from the beginning. I think Joshua doesn't like the pressure.

"Joshua's very tall, has a long reach and he's very good at keeping distance. When I fought him I was very young, Joshua was as well, but I think if you do have a rematch in the future I could knock him out.

"I've put on some weight and feel like I've got some good power now."

Chris Eubank Jr (Middleweight contender):

"I think Joshua outguns Dubois in most areas. But the exciting thing about heavyweight boxing is that one punch can change it all. One punch can end it all.

"So even though I do believe on a skill level, on an IQ level, on an experience level AJ has him outgunned, all that can change in a split second with these big boys.

"They land a shot and that's it, it doesn't matter how many levels above you are, if you get hit on the chin you're going to go down."

Martin Bakole (WBA No 1):

"I think AJ. I think he's got the mentality now to come back and take control. Daniel Dubois is young and good but doesn't have a big heart.

"I've sparred both and I think AJ will win.

"Don't compare Joshua with Daniel Dubois. Joshua beat Klitschko. Joshua beat Alexander [Povetkin] and he went the distance in the two Usyk fights. Dubois never even went 10 rounds.

"Joshua's got more heart and more technique than Dubois. As soon as he lands his back hand, left hook, Dubois will give up."

Joe Joyce (Olympic medallist):

"Dubois can definitely hit, if he catches him with a shot, he'll be going down, the same the other way. It's all action.

"Joshua, especially in that last fight with Ngannou when he finished him with that heavy knockdown. I still think it's close so let's see how it goes.

"They've both had good wins but I'm marginally going with Joshua. But I think Dubois, if he hits him, he hits very hard. Either one of them [can win]. I think it's a tough fight for both of them. I'm on the fence."

Barry Hearn (promoter):

"I expect a very good Joshua. I don't think he's been better in his career than he's fighting now. He's got a new trainer.

"He seems to be punching much better through the target. He's a hugely powerful man. I think he's the biggest puncher I've seen in the heavyweight division for years and years and years.

"But he fights also another big puncher. Daniel Dubois can hit and he's young, he's ambitious. So therefore he's dangerous. But the Joshua I see in front of me today, wins by knockout."

Frazer Clarke (Olympic medallist):

"I still have AJ as the favourite just on the occasion, that's second to none for AJ. AJ at Wembley, it's normal for him. You look at the resumes, the people AJ's been in with and beat.

"But does Dubois have a chance? 100 per cent, when you hit like Daniel Dubois hits. Other than David Price, he's probably next in line of hardest that I've ever took a shot off, the strongest puncher.

"I think he can give a good account of himself and he's going to go in expecting to win."

Kevin Lerena (former Dubois opponent):

"Yes Dubois lost to Usyk but look what he has done to Miller and Hrgovic. He's riding the crest of a wave, confidence is sky high and he's a serious, serious heavyweight at the moment.

"He's very strong. He's got a lot of power behind his punches. It's no secret. Most guys that have sparred or fought him say the same thing, echo the same sentiments.

"I think that's his biggest attribute. He's a strong guy, he's a strong puncher. But the man he's in there with is just as strong. AJ's phenomenal.

"It truly makes for a great fight because both guys are on the upward trajectory. I think Daniel has fought the better opponents in the last three or four fights in terms of quality. But having said that, AJ's done what he needs to do with the level of opponent that's been in front of him. He's disposed of them.

"It's a great fight. It's a tough fight for both guys. Many people use this term loosely, they say he who wants it on the night the most will win. Well, this is what's going to happen with this fight because they're both strong, they both can punch and they both can't afford to get clean shots on their chins against one another because it's the heavyweight game and they both can crack."

Fabio Wardley (British champion):

"It's a fantastic fight, a massive UK dust up with two big British heavyweights for a world title, which is fantastic. Where it stands right now, I'm giving it to AJ.

"The form he's back on or found himself in at the moment, he's looking really dangerous and spiteful really from how we've seen him earlier on in his career. Really boxing with intent. I think he seems really comfortable in his game-plan and the way he's boxing at the moment and how he and the team are putting it together and how it's going to come off for him.

"So confidence is a lot and I think he's the man with that at the moment."

Shane McGuigan (Top trainer):

"I think it's a fascinating fight. I think it's going to be all AJ early on. If I had to bet and put my money on it, I would say AJ within four or five rounds.

"But Daniel's last opponent was better than AJ's last three opponents ever since he lost to Usyk. Daniel lost to Usyk but he got some success in the fight. He's rebuilt, he's beat Millar and he stopped Hrgovic - I know it was on a cut but he was swinging the fight in his favour. Those are some big wins.

"His confidence was always something that was lacking, now he believes in himself. AJ in my opinion has to get him out of there reasonably early because Daniel's a problem if the fight goes on. He really is because he can punch and he doesn't have to try with his power.

"They both can punch and hurt each other. I think AJ's going to be too quick on the counter, if you want my honest opinion, but if the fight goes past four or five rounds Dan's got a huge chance."

Josh Warrington (former world champion):

"Both are big punchers. I'm leaning towards AJ. The reason being, he seems to have an air of confidence. He's still got that demon look in his eye and he's been here before."

Liam Smith (former world champion):

"Confidence-wise and results-wise they are on great form. But I think it's a style that's probably suited for Joshua more than Dubois."

Matt Christie (boxing journalist):

"Making a case for Daniel Dubois to beat Anthony Joshua is markedly easier now than it would have been 12 months ago. It's certainly plausible that his power and strength win him this fight.

"Dubois is improving and growing in confidence but it's still a stretch to go from beating Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic - neither of whom can boast a convincing victory over a top contender - to toppling someone of Joshua's ability and experience.

"Against both Miller and Hrgovic, Dubois wasn't exactly hard to hit with right hands - and Joshua is particularly dangerous on that side. Out of the two, Joshua is the more versatile, rounded and, perhaps crucially, proven at the highest level.

"I'm expecting an exciting contest and for Joshua, while showcasing his world class, to win by KO somewhere around the halfway mark."

Mick Hennessy (boxing promoter):

"I see it as a tremendous fight. Both fighters in recent times have come on big under their training regimes. Daniel's improvement since the Joe Joyce fight is incredible and I think Anthony's the same.

"I think Anthony's come on a lot since the Usyk fight. So my gut reaction is it's going to be incredibly explosive. I wouldn't be surprised if both fighters touched the canvas one or two times and I see Anthony Joshua coming out and winning a very explosive encounter inside the distance."

Adam Azim (Former European champion):

"It's a cracking fight, they're both great fighters. It's a 50/50 fight, I can't seem to pick who's going to win. But it's going to be good. Don't write Daniel off because he's got one-punch power and he can take anyone out."

Ohara Davies (Super-lightweight contender):

"It's going to be a 12-round war. I see a draw. Daniel Dubois is younger, fresher and AJ's been world champion, AJ's won it and Daniel Dubois hasn't.

"In a sense you can say that Daniel Dubois is more hungry. But AJ's got a new team and he's got a good coach and it looks like his mind is in the right place now and it looks like we're going to see the best of both of them and I don't know who's going to win."

Josh Kelly (Olympian):

"I'm edging towards AJ. Dubois is dangerous, he's got massive amounts of power. I just think stylistically AJ's just a bit longer and he might get there before Dubois, that's all.

"It can't go the distance. That can't go the distance. If Dubois can close distance, get off the line and land the right hand, start trying to break him down with the jab, it could change things up.

"I think Joshua's got the height and length advantage. That straight one-two and the left-hook backhand is fast and hard."

Hamzah Sheeraz (Middleweight contender):

"The closer I get to the fight I get more 50/50. I was set on AJ winning because of experience, because of the level he's been at because of the amount of fighters he's performed against.

"Saying that Dubois has more or less done the same. He's fought for all the unified titles against Usyk in his backyard. He fought Hrgovic and he beat Hrgovic so it is definitely a 50/50 but if I had to put my money on it, I'd put it on AJ."

Tyler Denny (European champion):

"I think if I had to pick I'd pick Joshua. I think they've both got the destructive power to knock each other out, which is why it's so fascinating. If I had to pick, I'd pick AJ."

Frank Ignatius (London heavyweight):

"Such a 50/50 fight - my mind keeps tossing and turning. I see Dubois by mid-rounds stoppage. I just feel like Dubois has had the toughest fights as of recently and I think that will play a factor in terms of the night and adversity and I think both men are going to have some adversity because of the nature of the fighters that they are.

"But I think Dubois will be better prepared to come through his adversity as opposed to AJ in this current moment and I think that's what will make an interesting fight."

Johnny Fisher (Southern Area champion):

"AJ has to be careful but he doesn't have to be too cautious and too much on the back foot because I think Dubois is open to a counter right hand himself and we've seen how good Joshua is with counter right hand.

"If I am picking a winner out of that fight, I would edge towards Joshua. A little bit more calculated. A little bit more know how and nous in his game and I think that could tip in his favour. But if Dubois lands on his chin, that could bring back all the memories for Joshua.

"I think it will be a knockout. I think Dubois is going to bring the heat and put it on Joshua. That's what he knows, that's his way. He's an aggressive fighter but he's calculating in that aggression.

"If he comes in and he steps in too much, Joshua's going to counter him with the right hand, like he did with Ngannou, I know Ngannou's not on that level but Joshua's got a good straight right hand that's lethal. Charles Martin he's done it against, we've seen it many times. That's the danger for Dubois."

