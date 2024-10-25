Tyson Fury corner changes for Oleksandr Usyk ? Frank Warren warns team 'can't be emotional. It’s got to be calm'

Tyson Fury has confirmed he will keep his training team the same for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury lost a split decision to Usyk in May's undisputed heavyweight world title fight, and there were questions afterwards about whether the instructions coming from his cornermen were clear enough during the contest.

Head trainer Sugarhill Steward will remain in post for the December 21 rematch, continuing to work with Andy Lee as well as having Fury's father John in camp.

But the corner can still operate differently on fight night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Some of the best moments from the press conference for Oleksandr Usyk's anticipated rematch with Tyson Fury on December 21.

"Tyson's not a fool. He's a very sensible guy. He knows boxing backwards. He knows what's got to be done and he'll make sure it happens," promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports.

"Of course you don't want lots of voices but you've got to understand it was his dad who was in the corner with him, he wanted his dad in the corner and his dad's concerned about his son, especially when he was hurt in that ninth round. Emotions can take over.

"But you know what? That corner can't be emotional. It's got to be cool, calm and collected and I'm sure that will be the case next time."

Lee says the team will be acknowledging that advice.

"When you lose you're open to criticism. If we had won the fight nobody would have said a word but there probably were too many voices in the corner," Lee told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury were happy to play up to the crowd at the head to head for their rematch but was there more to it than meets the eye?

"It's not good for a fighter especially when you go back to the corner, that's your reprieve. You don't need to be bombarded.

"So I'll hold my tongue. All I can do is control myself."

The personnel will remain the same and their confidence in Fury making the necessary adjustments is high.

"There won't be any changes. Sugar's going to say what he's going to say. John's going to say what he's going to say. And I don't usually speak. I just told Tyson he was down on the cards. I was told that and I had to relay it to him. That's when I spoke," Lee said.

"The better fighter wins the rematch. Usyk will be better but Tyson can be a lot better.

"I don't think we saw Tyson anywhere near his best in the first fight."