Keyshawn Davis will 'sign up now' to fight Gervonta Davis or Vasiliy Lomachenko ahead of Gustavo Lemos bout

Keyshawn Davis says he would sign up now to fight lightweight champions Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Vasily Lomachenko but insists he doesn't need the division's biggest names to fulfil his destiny.

The 25-year-old American will attempt to extend his 11-0 professional record when he faces Gustavo Lemos live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Despite his professional career still being in its early stages, Davis' talent is such that he is already being touted for bouts with some of the sport's biggest stars.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist is not interested in fighting close friend and WBC title holder WBC Shakur Stevenson, but would welcome an opportunity against WBA champion Davis or IBF champion Lomachenko.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Keyshawn Davis' lightweight bout against Jose Pedraza.

Asked by Sky Sports News if he is ready for those tests, Davis replied: "I think the question is - are they ready for me?

"If they are ready to fight me, if they're willing to fight me I will sign up. They can send me a contract and I'll sign it."

Asked which title holder he would most like to face, Davis, who goes by the alias 'The Businessman', added: "It doesn't matter. A belt is a belt.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Keyshawn Davis had to be escorted from ringside after being involved in an heated exchange with Teofimo Lopez after his win over Jamaine Ortiz.

"The Businessman is going to turn out to be who he's going to be. I don't need a specific name for me to become who I need to be.

"All I need is a world title and we're going to take it to the next level after that."

Davis preparing for 'better version' of Lemos

Image: Keyshawn Davis faces Gustavo Lemos, live on Sky Sports

Before those opportunities arrive, Davis will have to come through a considerable test in the form of Lemos, who missed the lightweight limit by over six pounds at the weigh-in.

The Argentine suffered the first defeat of his professional career in April this year when losing a close contest by decision to the unbeaten Richardson Hitchins.

Davis says he will expect his opponent to bring his best and praised him for taking on what is a first professional fight for the American in his hometown of Norfolk, Virginia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Keyshawn Davis showed why he's one of the hottest prospects in world boxing with a fifth round knockout win over Omar Tienda.

"He's accepted the fight, he's coming to my hometown to fight me, that just speaks to his confidence, that he really believes he can just beat me anywhere," Davis said.

"That's going to be a great fight, with the matchup, his mentality, my mentality. But just knowing what I'm capable of, 'The Businessman' is just going to handle business that night.

"I'm the best 135-pounder out right now, and each fight I'm just going to keep proving that.

"I can't go off his last fights, I can't go off of nothing because each fight is different and fighters bring a different style and mentality to different fights.

"So, I'm going in expecting a new and better version over Lemos."