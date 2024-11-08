Martin Bakole ready to face Daniel Dubois in heavyweight champion's defence of IBF title, says promoter Ben Shalom

Martin Bakole is ready to step in as heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois' next opponent, according to the title hopeful's promoter Ben Shalom.

Dubois is expected to return to the ring in February after scoring a brutal knockout victory over Anthony Joshua in September to retain ownership of the IBF heavyweight belt.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for the Brit, which leaves contender Bakole as one of few viable contenders with the pedigree to merit such an opportunity.

Shalom told Sky Sports News: "Martin Bakole is ready to face Daniel Dubois next.

"If they're looking for an opponent for Daniel for February, Martin ready to step in."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Toe2Toe, one of Daniel Dubois' cornermen Kieran Farrell looks ahead to what is next for his fighter.

Bakole, who is fourth in the IBF's rankings, is currently one fight away from being ordered as mandatory challenger for Dubois' belt.

The Congolese fighter has been ordered to face No 3-ranked Agit Kabayel in a final eliminator for a shot at the IBF title, with purse bids postponed until November 14 as both sides look to make a deal.

Shalom said: "Martin is the future of the heavyweight division. He's now closing in on his world title shot.

"Once he gets it, there's going to be no stopping him. He beats Daniel Dubois and then he can unify the division."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his spectacular knockout win over Jared Anderson, Gary Logan says he'd like Martin Bakole to fight either Zhilei Zhang or Joe Parker next.

Bakole has put together an impressive streak of performances with knockout wins over Carlos Takam and Jared Anderson, the latter in August, taking his professional record to 21-1.

Shalom added: "Daniel Dubois is a great fighter. He really impressed me with his performance against Anthony Joshua.

"I'm not surprised AJ doesn't want to fight him again next - but Martin Bakole is a different animal.

"There's a reason he's the most avoided man in heavyweight boxing. He will be too strong and too skilful for Dubois.

"After the Anderson fight people are finally starting to take notice. I believe he's the man to beat at heavyweight.

"The IBF title is his focus. He's set to fight Kabayel next for mandatory status. Once he's won the IBF title, he will be coming for all the belts."