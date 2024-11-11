Katie Taylor: Caroline Dubois has 'assurances' that Irish star's lightweight belts will be vacated, says Ben Shalom

Katie Taylor has "no intention" of defending her world lightweight titles against Caroline Dubois, but the two belts will be vacated after the Irish star's fight against Amanda Serrano, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Taylor faces Serrano in a rematch for the undisputed super-lightweight titles on the same bill as Jake Paul's fight against Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday.

Dubois is the mandatory challenger for the WBC lightweight title after beating Maira Moneo although Taylor, who holds both the WBC and IBF belts, hasn't fought in that division since October 2022.

Image: Katie Taylor holds world titles in the super-lightweight and lightweight divisions

"Katie Taylor's holding two of the belts in her weight division that we believe there's absolutely no intention or no possibility that she'll ever go back to that weight," BOXXER CEO Shalom told Sky Sports.

"It's frustrating for the division and probably isn't the right thing for the division, but that's maybe a matter of politics holding that up.

"I expect after November 16, when Katie Taylor fights Serrano, it becomes clear that she will not be returning to the 135 division that both those belts become vacant and we'll see Caroline become world champion, fight for the WBC title and we've had assurances that that will be the case."

Dubois could switch her attention to a fight against Terri Harper, who recently claimed the WBO lightweight belt with a points win over Rhiannon Dixon in September.

"We're about to announce a fight for Caroline," said Shalom.

Image: Terri Harper could face Dubois in the near future

"She will box, I believe, for a world title next. We hope that in February, March next year she can be boxing Terri Harper and we have put an offer in to Matchroom for that.

"I'm excited to see her back. We should be able to announce that date in the next week or so."