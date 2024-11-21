Daniel Dubois cannot hide from Martin Bakole, even if Zhilei Zhang does, says promoter Ben Shalom

Martin Bakole cannot be avoided by Daniel Dubois, even if Zhilei Zhang pulls out of an IBF final eliminator fight, says promoter Ben Shalom.

The fearsome Congolese heavyweight, who is promoted by Shalom, is awaiting an opponent for a fight that will guarantee a shot at the IBF title held by Dubois.

Agit Kabayel, based in Germany, has already withdrawn from an eliminator bout against Bakole and Chinese rival Zhang is now eligible for the fight as the No 5 in the IBF rankings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Bakole displayed his destructive power in a crushing win over Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka

But Shalom told Sky Sports: "Agit Kabayel pulled out of the purse bids. He didn't want the fight. Zhilei Zhang has now been ordered. We expect him to turn the fight down too.

"They can run but they can't hide. Martin is in a great position. He will fight for the mandatory spot against whoever is willing to step up and then fight for the IBF World Title.

"There is a reason people don't want to fight Martin. We've all heard the sparring stories.

"He is the bogeyman of the division, but his time is coming and once he becomes IBF World Champion, he can rule the division for a long time."

Image: Zhilei Zhang has been ordered to face Martin Bakole in an IBF final eliminator

Cuba's Frank Sanchez is next in line for Bakole if Zhang decides not to take the fight.

Dubois is expected to make a voluntary defence of his IBF title in February, with Joseph Parker the preferred opponent to challenge Britain's world champion.

But the IBF have stated that Dubois will be notified on approximately April 22 of his mandatory in June.

The IBF regulations state the champion "shall be obligated to mandatorily defend his championship within intervals of no more than nine months against the leading available contender in the heavyweight division as designated by the championships chairman".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch ringside footage of Martin Bakole's brutal stoppage of Ihor Shevadzutskyi

BOXXER CEO Shalom is confident that Bakole will emerge as the mandatory challenger for Dubois next year.

"Martin Bakole will be world champion in the next 12 months," Shalom said.

"He has a clear route to the IBF World Title so people can't avoid him any longer. He's coming for Daniel Dubois.

"It's an exciting time for Martin. He is one fight away from boxing for the IBF World Title."