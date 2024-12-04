Tyson Fury could suffer a stunning stoppage loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch, says Dillian Whyte

Oleksandr Usyk is a 'tactical genius' who has the capability to pull off a stunning stoppage win over Tyson Fury in their rematch, says Dillian Whyte.

Fury can avenge the first loss on his professional record in his rematch with Usyk in Saudi Arabia on December 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The British heavyweight star received a standing count in the ninth round of his points defeat in May and Whyte, a former opponent, believes Fury could even suffer a shock knockout loss to Usyk.

"In heavyweight boxing, you're always one punch away," Whyte told Sky Sports.

Dillian Whyte insists former opponent Fury must be 'very careful'

"He caught him pretty good. In some places in the world, they would have stopped that fight.

"But because of Fury's nature and the fact he shows that he gets up and he can keep going, that's why they didn't stop it. But I think Usyk can stop him. Either man [can stop each other].

"Fury had Usyk in big trouble, a few moments before. It just goes to show that Usyk is growing into the heavyweight physique and is a lot stronger and he's punching a lot harder and is a lot more aggressive.

"Fury needs to be very careful in the rematch, very, very careful."

Fury has already proven his prowess in rematches, sealing dominant victories over John McDermott, Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder in return bouts.

Whyte insists Fury can exact revenge in his second fight with the unbeaten Usyk, but must adopt the same brutal tactics that he used against Steve Cunningham, another former cruiserweight in 2013.

"History has shown never to go against Tyson Fury because he keeps bouncing back," said Whyte.

"Every time he gets written off, he comes back and he gets better each time.

"It's like the fight with Deontay Wilder. He was better the second fight, better the third fight.

"Against John McDermott, he was better the second fight.

"He seems to be one of those guys, when the pressure is on, he shows up.

"For him to beat Usyk, I think he needs to use his size. He has to be more aggressive and he needs to push the fight. He can't stay on the back foot because Usyk is a tactical genius.

"He put a lot of pressure on Fury on the front foot, which we had never seen him do before, so Tyson needs to smother him and fight him like he fought Steve Cunningham. I think he needs to apply those sort of tactics."

Whyte resumes his own career against Ebenezer Tetteh at Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Sunday December 15.

The Brixton man admits he is torn between Usyk and Fury in terms of picking a winner, although he would not be surprised if his fellow Brit emerges victorious.

"It's a hard one to say, because if I'm a betting man, I would pick Oleksandr Usyk," said Whyte.

"But I know from history and seeing Fury fight and knowing his resolve, and being in camp with him and fought him and seen that he has always bounced back.

"It's hard to go against him because you can't just write him off. You think he's finished, he's not going to come back, and then he just comes back and produces the goods."

