Martin Bakole set for May fight in New York City after knockout defeat to Joseph Parker

Martin Bakole is set to be rewarded with a "big" heavyweight bout in New York City in May following his knockout defeat to Joseph Parker on Saturday.

Bakole flew into Riyadh at two days' notice to replace IBF champion Daniel Dubois after the Brit fell ill ahead of his title defence.

The Congolese fighter suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss to Parker, but his promoter Ben Shalom believes he will not have to wait long for the opportunity to get his career back on track.

Shalom told Sky Sports News: "Martin wanted to take a big opportunity to save the show. It was always a massive risk, and I don't know any other fighter on the planet who would have done that.

"But he wanted the fight on the assurance of him fighting in a big fight in May with notice.

"We still believe he's the most dangerous heavyweight on the planet and he will show that with a training camp for his next fight."

Before agreeing to take on Parker, Bakole had been expected to face fellow heavyweight contender Efe Ajagba in an IBF eliminator to earn a future shot at Dubois' title.

It remains unclear how the IBF will view Bakole's decision to face Parker rather than waiting for the eliminator against Ajagba.

Before his defeat to Parker, Bakole (21-2) had built a reputation for being one of the most dangerous and avoided fighters in the heavyweight division.

He had put together a streak of 10 successive victories following a 2018 defeat to Michael Hunter, the last of which was an impressive August 2024 knockout win over American prospect Jared Anderson.