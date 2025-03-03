Natasha Jonas: Katie Taylor is the fight that's personal, but I've got to get past Lauren Price

Natasha Jonas is determined to beat Lauren Price and then fight for an undisputed world championship next.

But Jonas would take that undisputed fight at welter or super-lightweight, and could have an established rival at either weight.

Liverpool's Jonas, the unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion, fights WBA world titlist Price this Friday, live on Sky Sports.

The fourth world title at welterweight, the WBO belt, is held by Mikaela Mayer, whom Jonas edged out on a tight decision last year.

Natasha Jonas' trainer Joe Gallagher trolls Katie Taylor as his phone rings during his fighter's press conference ahead of her battle against Lauren Price.

Mayer boxes Britain's Sandy Ryan later this month and the winner of that fight would be a natural opponent for the Jonas-Price victor.

But Katie Taylor, whom Jonas boxed in the 2012 Olympic Games and later in a professional world title fight, is the undisputed world champion at super-lightweight.

Jonas would move down in weight for a Taylor fight. She told Sky Sports' Off Limits: "I think the fight that's personal is Katie. Beat Lauren and whoever comes next - Mayer and Ryan are fighting, whoever wins that fight, that's for undisputed for us then.

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price share their boxing journeys and how they've fought to world title level ahead of their huge bout on Friday March 7, live on Sky Sports.

"Or go and fight Katie for undisputed. The two options are undisputed after that fight. Then that's pretty much me [done]. But I've got to get past Lauren first."

Joe Gallagher, who trains Jonas, is confident the Liverpudlian will indeed get past Price, even though the Welsh world champion is a gifted Olympic gold medallist.

"If you look at what Lauren brings to the table, if you look at her background and pedigree and the fighters she's fought, and the tools that she brings to the table, her catalogue of punches," Gallagher told Sky Sports.

"And then you look at Natasha Jonas and the people that she's been in with and her catalogue of punches and shot selection - you [think] everyone's getting caught up in the hype here a little bit."

Ahead of her blockbuster all-British World Title fight against Lauren Price, Natasha Jonas listens to words of encouragement from those closest to her.

He insists this fight will not be Jonas 'passing the torch' to Price. "That's not the case. We're not going away quietly. We've been in this position before, like with Terri Harper and we've come back," Gallagher said. "There's no pressure on Natasha, it's all on Lauren.

"Here we are 2025 and she's putting herself on the frontline again," he continued. "Lauren's going to bring the best out of Natasha again. Lauren does things that we feel we can capitalise on.

"It gets real," he warned Price.

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price shared a frosty face-off at the press conference for their world title unification at Royal Albert Hall on Friday March 7.

Even though Jonas has been a unified world champion at super-welterweight as well as welterweight, Gallagher points out that she can move down another weight class. "Her real true fighting weight is either 135 or 140lbs," he said of the Liverpool star.

"So what she's done and what she's achieved is unbelievable."

