Natasha Jonas trainer Joe Gallagher condemns 'disrespectful' Lauren Price face-off snub
Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price fight to unify the WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight world championships on Friday March 7, watch live on Sky Sports; the all-British Jonas vs Price clash headlines a major all-women's boxing bill at the Royal Albert Hall
Tuesday 4 March 2025 17:05, UK
Natasha Jonas' trainer has condemned Lauren Price for snubbing a face-off planned for Tuesday morning.
Jonas and Price will fight to unify the WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight world championships at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday, live on Sky Sports.
They were due to face-off at the Albert Hall to kick off fight week and Joe Gallagher, who trains Jonas, criticised the WBA champion for not appearing as expected.
"You start fight week on a huge event, whether it be [Anthony] Joshua-Daniel Dubois or whoever, that's just how it is. We all meet and they have the face-off and it starts fight week," Gallagher told Sky Sports.
"We came down last night to be here for this morning. We did the Board check weigh this morning and then at half 10 we were told we're not doing that [face-off] now. Why not?
"Lauren, she's new to the sport but she's got very experienced people around her who have been involved in big fights and understand what fight week's all about.
"I just thought that was just a huge smack of disrespect really for not making the effort to come down there."
He added: "A bit disrespectful to Tasha and there's a lot of people that have been disrespectful to Natasha in the build up to it. Certain press, certain media, certain things."
Gallagher also queried whether Price could be battling to make weight for the fight.
He suggested: "The only other reason [for not appearing at the face-off could be] that she's struggling to make weight and stayed in Sheffield to burn weight off.
"In the amateurs she [Price] boxed at 75 kilos. She's a 75-kilo girl coming down to 67. When Natasha started as a pro at 130lbs, [she then went to] 135lbs, 154lbs and walks around at 150.
"I really do [think Price is struggling]. When they both get in the ring, I'm sure you'll see some size difference.
"It's a huge fight, not just for the two girls but for women's sport and women's boxing and the spectacle of it at a prestigious location, the Royal Albert Hall. On Friday night it's a massive event."
