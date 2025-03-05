Karriss Artingstall: Skye Nicolson is beatable, and I've done it before! | Raven Chapman: I'm made for nights like this

Karriss Artingstall returns to action on Friday when she fights Raven Chapman for the British featherweight title at the Royal Albert Hall.

Artingstall and Chapman box on the undercard of the Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price welterweight world title unification, live on Sky Sports.

A victory over Chapman could put Artingstall on course for an eventual shot at WBC world champion Skye Nicolson, who will be a pundit for Sky Sports on Friday night's broadcast.

Chapman lost to Nicolson in her last fight and on Friday will be looking for a revenge win over Artingstall, who defeated her in the England Boxing Elite championships as an amateur.

"I think it was a hard ask [for Chapman] to beat Skye Nicolson," Artingstall told Sky Sports.

"Nicolson's good at what she does and if you can't shut that down then she's going to be comfortable. If you can't shut what she does down then it's going to be hard to beat her. I'll happily openly say that."

But Artingstall added: "She's beatable."

Artingstall knows that better than most. She herself eliminated Nicolson from the Tokyo Olympic Games to secure her bronze medal. "Exactly," Artingstall said. "It is doable and I've done it before. There will be people out there that can do it as well."

It's a fight that Artingstall is determined to earn. "I've got to deserve it. I've got to put myself where I'm deserving of it," she said.

"I've got a lot of making up to do this year. Last year was a write-off and I want to get back in the mix as soon as possible.

"2025's going to be a better year for me, 100 per cent, and it's the year I'll be knocking on the door for world titles."

Coming through the bout with Chapman is a vital step towards that. "I know what I'm capable of and I know I've not delivered it. This fight with a good fighter could bring out something out of me that we've not seen," Artingstall said.

"I believe I beat Skye Nicolson. [Against Chapman] I believe I win this fight and that's all that matters to me. I don't care how… I don't care if I beat her better than what Skye beat her.

"As long as I beat Raven Chapman, that's all that matters to me."

Chapman too is relishing Friday's contest with her old rival. "I'm excited to get in there and bounce back and show what I'm all about," she told Sky Sports.

"The best version of me unfortunately didn't show up on the night [against Nicolson]. There were things that we definitely learned as a team that we will make sure never happen again.

"I'm made for nights like this and I wish to continue being in big fights."

Even though Chapman lost to Artingstall as an amateur, she is convinced she is the better professional.

"[In the amateur bout] I still performed well. But nowhere near the ability that I could perform at and when I turned pro, having my team around me, it massively showed," Chapman said. "I'm a different fighter to what I was in the amateurs.

"We've got one common opponent [Lila Furtado], who she struggled with and who I beat comfortably," Chapman continued.

"You don't know if she's improved after having some time out. I'll expect the best Karriss on the night. I think it is going to be an exciting fight.

"We're both aggressive fighters, we're both strong fighters. No one's going to want to take a step back.

"A fight that could steal the show."

